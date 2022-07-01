ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Inn, SC

Upstate couple charged with murder of 12 year old girl

By Lee Rogers
 4 days ago

Fountain Inn police have charged a couple with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl. Ashantae Unique Glenn died at Hillcrest Hospital on May 28th after police responded to a home on Alyssa Landing Drive.

Barkee Jamal Faust Photo credit Laurens County Sheriff's Office

Fountain Inn Police charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae. The Laurens County coroner’s office said the manner of death is still pending. Shawnetta and Barkee Faust are currently being held in Laurens County Detention Center without bond.

