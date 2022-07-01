ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas STAAR results for grades 3-8 show improvement in math, reading

By Rebecca Johnson, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

More Texas students in grades three to eight met grade level in mathematics compared with last year, however proficiency remains below pre-pandemic levels. Students made more significant gains in reading, according to spring State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness results .

According to Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, the testing results — which the Texas Education Agency released Friday — show the “largest single-year jump" in math proficiency using the “meets grade level” designation. This includes math for grades three to eight as well as Algebra I.

But performance is still well below pre-pandemic results, mirroring trends at the high school level . About 40% of students in the younger grade levels met grade level or above in 2022 compared with 50% in 2019 and 35% in 2021.

In reading language arts — reading for grades three to eight, English I and English II — Morath said the state has essentially recovered from losses in proficiency experienced during the pandemic. About 52% of students met grade level or above in 2022, which is an increase from 43% in 2021 and 47% in 2019.

“The investments that the state is making in reading academies and accelerated instruction are clearly paying dividends for our students, and the results are a testament to the hard work of teachers across our state,” Morath said in a news release.

While the state saw improvements in performance between economically disadvantaged and noneconomically disadvantaged students, a wide gap still persists. For example, there was a 25% difference between economically disadvantaged and noneconomically disadvantaged students who met grade level or above in math in 2022, compared with a 29% gap in 2021.

The state also continues to see gaps based on race and ethnicity.

The TEA canceled STAAR requirements in 2020 because of the pandemic, giving districts discretion over whether students in grades five and eight should advance to the next grade. House Bill 4545, which passed last year, removed the STAAR requirement for grade advancement for grades five and eight.

Next year, the STAAR will be delivered fully online, and writing will be assessed for the first time for students in grades three to eight.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas STAAR results for grades 3-8 show improvement in math, reading

