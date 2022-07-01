ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JD Wicker: "Now that USC and UCLA are going to the Big 10, we are the Southern California institution that's out there"

By Paul Reindl
San Diego State Athletic Director JD Wicker joined Ben & Woods on Friday morning! Listen here as JD shares his reaction to yesterday's major news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac12 for the Big 10, what that could potentially mean for SDSU, an update on Snapdragon Stadium, and MUCH more! Download the Audacy app here: https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download

247Sports

UCLA football: Chip Kelly not guaranteed to coach in Big Ten, columnist opines

With UCLA and USC off to the Big Ten by 2024, there’s going to be a lot of change coming for both programs in the future. It will be something brand-new to head UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who’s only coached in the Pac-12 as a head coach; first with Oregon and now with UCLA. However, Los Angeles Times writer Ben Bloch suggested that is no guarantee that Kelly will coach the Bruins when they make the move to a new conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bearinsider.com

The Future of Cal Athletics hangs in the balance

The world of college athletics is changing fast, and the decision on Thursday of USC and UCLA to leave the Pac 12 has brought a crisis to Berkeley whose implications will be felt for decades to come. To put this bluntly, if the opportunity for Cal to continue to grow...
BERKELEY, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lincoln Riley issues statement on USC's move to the Big Ten

Lincoln Riley took over as the head coach of USC this offseason. Now, it appears he might only coach 2 years in the Pac-12 before the Trojans make a move. The big news of the week is that USC and UCLA are moving to the Big Ten in 2024, which will mark another era of conference realignment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC football: Matt Leinart says jump to Big Ten was 'no-brainer'

USC legendary quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart is anxious to watch the new era for the Trojans inside the Big Ten Conference. “It’s still, like trying to process them being part of the Big Ten see in a couple years ... I was shocked at the initial announcement, but I can’t say that I’m surprised that it happened,” Leinart said Friday on The Herd. “I think when you look at the current landscape of college football and where it's going ... Oklahoma and Texas really being that first domino last year to say we're going to the SEC for obvious reasons, USC being a massive national brand still despite the lack of competitiveness on the field, it just was a no-brainer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
