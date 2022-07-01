ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates make home run history in June

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzMHg_0gSAY6Ve00

These 2022 Pittsburgh Pirates are making history and it’s the good kind!

In what may be a new version of “The Lumber Company” the Pirates became the first team in Major League Baseball history to have three different players have a 3-home run game in the same month.

Rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski, center fielder Bryan Reynolds and catcher Michael Perez all went deep three times in a game last month.

Perez’s outburst happened on Thursday night during an 8-7 win against the Milwaukee Brewers, a game that featured five total Pirates home runs.

The other two were back-to-back shots from short stop Oneil Cruz and Suwinski.

The Cruz homer was his second of the season and was an absolute rocket coming off the bat at 110.6 mph.

When it comes to total home runs compared to the rest of the league, the Pirates are holding their own.

They rank 13 th overall in team home runs in MLB in 2022 with 84.

