The DMV is launching its Mileage Choice Program on July 1st to save drivers money- is your state affected?

VIRGINIA’S DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) has a new version of its voluntary Mileage Choice Program that will take effect on July 1st.

The legislative update will help Virginia residents driving electric, hybrid, and fuel-efficient vehicles save money on the state’s highway use fee (HUF).

Tesla charging Credit: Getty

Virginia’s HUF fosters more even contributions to the state’s Commonwealth Transportation Fund that helps maintain and build transportation infrastructure.

You’re required to pay Virginia’s HUF if your car is a fuel-efficient vehicle or a car manufactured in a year in which the average combined miles-per-gallon (MPG) rating for all of the cars produced in that year is 25 MPG or greater; Virginia’s DMV reports.

Virginia’s HUF costs $116.49.

HUF exemptions apply to:

Vehicles with a combined MPG rating of less than 25 MPG

Autocycles (ex: Polaris Slingshot)

Motorcycles

Mopeds

A vehicle with a gross weight greater than 10,000 pounds

A car that is owned by a governmental entity

A vehicle registered under the International Registration Plan (IRP)

Virginia’s DMV formerly calculated a driver’s HUF by evaluating their vehicle’s fuel efficiency, the current gas tax rate, and the average yearly miles a Virginia resident covers.

The average Virginian registers 11,600 miles per year on the road.

The new version of the Mileage Choice Program will allow drivers of fuel-efficient and electric vehicles to pay a HUF based on their personal mileage instead of a fixed average, The Roanoke Star reports.

A Virginia resident must drive less than 11,600 annual miles to generate savings.

Virginia’s Acting DMV Commissioner said: “The Mileage Choice Program not only gives customers options; it also serves as an innovative solution to help ensure road users are treated equitably.

“By enrolling in the program, Virginians who drive less will pay less, and payment of their highway use fee will be spread throughout the year rather than paid in one lump sum annually.”