ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Star Trek: Prodigy' animated series coming to Nickelodeon

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7y9H_0gSAY3rT00

July 1 (UPI) -- Star Trek: Prodigy is coming to Nickelodeon in July.

The network said in a press release Friday that the animated series will make its debut July 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Star Trek: Prodigy is set in the Star Trek universe. The series follows a group of lawless teens as they discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.

"The teens know nothing about the ship they have commandeered -- a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise -- but over the course of their adventures together they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents," an official synopsis reads.

Star Trek: Prodigy is created by Kevin and Dan Hageman and features the voices of Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, Dee Bradley Baker and Kate Mulgrew.

"Generations of fans around the globe love Star Trek, and we're so excited to introduce our young audience to the franchise when Star Trek: Prodigy airs on Nickelodeon this summer," Nickelodeon SVP of big kids animation Claudia Spinelli said. "The Nick DNA is woven into the heartwarming friendships, high-stakes action and beautiful animation, making this series a perfect fit in our content library."

Star Trek: Prodigy originally premiered on Paramount+. Following its debut on Nickelodeon, episodes will become available on Nick.com, the Nick App and Nick On Demand.

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff Series Is Not About Eleven, Steve or Others: It’s ‘1000% Different’

“Stranger Things 4” has been a pop culture phenomenon for Netflix and ranks as the streamer’s most-watched English-language TV season. The show is easily the streaming giant’s most blockbuster franchise, so it’s hardly shocking to hear it will continue even after the fifth and final season. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer are developing a “Stranger Things” spinoff, but don’t expect a series entirely centered on the likes of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven or Joe Keery’s Steve.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Maggie’ on Hulu Is a Romantic-Comedy Throwback in the Worst Way: TV Review

It can feel at times as though the logical endpoint of the streaming revolution is a restaging of the TV landscape of, say, 1990, just atomized across vastly more players. It’s inevitable: With so much content, certain traditional, and perhaps little-missed, forms can’t help returning. You have, in shows like “The Dropout” and “WeCrashed,” highbrow (and well-made!) versions of ripped-from-the-headlines miniseries that used to draw ratings on networks; some of Netflix’s sub-”Stranger Things” genre content would feel right at home in a syndication block with “Xena” and “Hercules.” And now, with “Maggie,” its new series about a psychic looking for love from “Life in Pieces” vets Justin Adler and Maggie Mull, Hulu revives the tradition of the TGIF sitcom — for grownups, sort of.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Finn Wolfhard's Acting History Is Packed With Sci-Fi and Thriller Roles

Finn Wolfhard may be best known for his "Stranger Things" character Mike Wheeler, but the 19-year-old Canadian actor actually has a stacked résumé packed with sci-fi and thriller roles, and even some music experience. While Netflix's supernatural phenomenon turned Wolfhard into a household name, he got his start in entertainment as a musician.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mantzoukas
Person
Brett Gray
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Angus Imrie
Person
Dee Bradley Baker
Person
Prodigy
Person
Ella Purnell
Variety

Jon Hamm to Guest in Series Premiere of ‘Password’ (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Jon Hamm will be featured as the celebrity guest in the premiere of game show revival “Password,” NBC has announced. Based on the original show, which ran from 1961 to 1975 (and has been revived in several forms since then), “Password” pits two teams compete against each other as they solve word puzzles using one-word clues. The team that solves for the password ultimately takes home $25,000. Each team consists of a contestant and a celebrity player, with executive producer Jimmy Fallon leading one team and a rotating guest leading the other. The...
TV SERIES
UPI News

TXT to perform on 'Good Morning America'

July 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together will perform on Good Morning America. The K-pop group, aka TXT, will give an in-studio performance July 11 on the ABC morning show. TXT previously made remote appearances on GMA in June 2021. The group performed its songs "Magic"...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Animated Series#Paramount#Nick Com#Nick On Demand
The Independent

Stranger Things star says he’s discussed ways for dead character to return

The actor who became the latest Stranger Things character to be written off the show says he has discussed a way of his character returning.Netflix’s hit sci-fi series released the final two episodes of its fourth season on Friday (1 July).Spoilers follow for the Stranger Things season four finale...In the feature-length finale of season four, Joseph Quinn’s character, Eddie Munson, sacrificed himself in the Upside Down, becoming the latest Stranger Things character to meet a grisly end.However, in an interview with Radio Times, Quinn revealed he had discussed a potential return with co-star Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington).“Me...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 2nd July 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. City on a Hill - Episode 3.2 - A Program Of Complete Disorder. City on a Hill - Episode 3.3 - Speak When You’re...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
TVGuide.com

Hulu's New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July

Summer movies are still a thing, they're just in different places now. Skip the cineplex and stick with Hulu, because Hulu has a bunch of new movies (and shows) coming this July. First up is the Hulu original action-comedy The Princess (July 1), starring Joey King as a medieval princess who decides to literally fight her way out of an arranged marriage to a total jerk. Later in the month is the eye-opening Hulu original documentary Aftershock (July 19), which looks at the disproportionate mortality rate among Black women after childbirth. There's also Johnny Depp's Minamata, The Bob's Burgers Movie, the horror film The Cursed, Zac Efron's Gold, the Irish horror film You Are Not My Mother, and the suspenseful British thriller All My Friends Hate Me. And that doesn't include all the usual licensed films coming at the top of the month.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Star Trek Free Online

Cast: Chris Pine Zachary Quinto Zoe Saldana Karl Urban Bruce Greenwood. The fate of the galaxy rests in the hands of bitter rivals. One, James Kirk, is a delinquent, thrill-seeking Iowa farm boy. The other, Spock, a Vulcan, was raised in a logic-based society that rejects all emotion. As fiery instinct clashes with calm reason, their unlikely but powerful partnership is the only thing capable of leading their crew through unimaginable danger, boldly going where no one has gone before. The human adventure has begun again.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

15 New TV Shows to Watch in July 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services are offering a lengthy slate of new TV shows in July 2022. The month is starting off strong with the release of the highly anticipated second half of “Stranger Things” season four, releasing two episodes that follow the cliffhanger of Eleven discovering Vecna’s origin story.More from WWDAriana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSPhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth'Photos from 'The Terminal List' Premiere Another of the month’s anticipated releases is coming from HBO Max, which is releasing “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” a spin-off...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Orville: Scrapped Season 3 Episode to Be Released as Novella

Click here to read the full article. Set your plasma pistols for “reading,” Orville fans. Series creator/star Seth MacFarlane announced on Monday the digital release of The Orville: Sympathy for the Devil, an original novella that he penned which is set immediately after the events of the current season’s eighth episode. Conceived as a Season 3 episode that ultimately could not be filmed due to the assorted COVID-related delays, the novella finds Captain Ed Mercer and his crew coming face-to-face with one of humanity’s most vile ideologies, after which they must “solve the moral conundrum of who to hold accountable for evil...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
390K+
Followers
60K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy