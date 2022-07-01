ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miles Bridges' wife breaks silence, reveals details of alleged assault following NBA star's arrest

By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wife of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges spoke up on social media early Friday morning to share details of her alleged assault that took place earlier this week, leading to the NBA player’s subsequent arrest. Mychelle Johnson, 24, posted a series of photos to Instagram that show...

