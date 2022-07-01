Miles Bridges' wife breaks silence, reveals details of alleged assault following NBA star's arrest

UPDATED 7/1/ 10:40 a.m. ET: Following the arrest of Hornets forward Miles Bridges on domestic violence charges, his wife Mychelle Johnson has shared photos of her injuries. “I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” she wrote alongside a series of photos that show the injuries she allegedly faced at the hands of her husband. “I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO