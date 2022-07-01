ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Taiwan manufacturer representatives tour Borderplex region in search for new sites

By Vic Kolenc, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
Representatives of Taiwan manufacturing companies are window shopping in the Borderplex region this week.

A 19-person delegation made up of representatives of two large Taiwan business associations and representatives of 13 Taiwanese companies are taking part in a tour of El Paso, Santa Teresa, New Mexico and Juarez, Mexico through Friday. They are hosted by the Borderplex Alliance economic development organization based in El Paso.

Their aim is to "better understand the landscape of the automotive supply chain" in this region and identify potential facility sites in the United States for electric vehicle suppliers, including semiconductor manufacturers, Tony Yuan, a board member of the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers Association, said at a June 30 press conference in El Paso.

Several Taiwan companies already have operations in Juarez, and are looking to expand, he said. Two Taiwan semiconductor-related manufacturers are putting factories in Phoenix and Sherman, Texas, Yuan noted. "And I'm sure many more will follow," he said.

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 546-6421; vkolenc@elpasotimes.com; @vickolenc on Twitter.

