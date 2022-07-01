ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemhi County, ID

1 killed in boating accident

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office reports an 80-year-old Salmon man died in a boating accident Thursday.

According to police, a 911 call at 2:15 p.m. reported a boat had flipped on the Salmon River about a mile south of the tower rock boat ramp and an 80-year-old was in the water.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, Salmon Search and Rescue and Salmon EMTs responded to the scene.

Other members of the boating party were able to get Abraham Murray to the river bank and began life saving measures which were unsuccessful.

Idaho Falls, ID
