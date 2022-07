A drowning reportedly occurred at North Twin Lake in Calhoun County. Shortly after 5pm Monday, first responders were sent to the lake after a caller reported that a 25-year-old male who was swimming went under the water and did not come back up. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, and Rockwell City, Manson, and Twin Lakes fire departments are among the agencies that responded to the scene.

