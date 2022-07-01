ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Illegal dumping spotted in Milwaukee's McGovern Park

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dMcC_0gSAW60i00

Someone has been illegally dumping a large amount of trash, including mattresses and other garbage, in Milwaukee's McGovern Park. This week, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says that culprit was caught and cited.

TMJ4
Illegal dumping in McGovern Park

TMJ4 News crews spotted the trash left behind because of illegal dumping Friday morning. Dumpsters were filled with garbage, furniture, and broken glass was scattered on the ground. Park leaders and sheriff's deputies say the waste is not just ugly - but is dangerous.

TMJ4
Illegal dumping in McGovern Park

"Dumping is one: illegal, but it's also immoral. We're hurting the earth and we're hurting ourselves," said Vevette Hill-Nwabaraocha, McGovern Park Senior Center Manager. She said she has been having to stop people from illegally dumping at the park. "One of the things that is very painful is that, particularly in African American communities, there can be a thought that its okay to dump because nobody cares. But, we're here to say we do care."

It's a tough but common reality right now, according to Lieutenant Jeremy Franke with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. He helps lead the unit of deputies who focus on park safety.

"It's not just McGovern Park. Its system-wide really," he said. "Large appliances, furniture, bags of garbage, yard waste. If you name it, I've pretty much seen it in a county park."

Just a few days ago, he said deputies bused a guy for dumping the garbage in the photos and videos attached to this story. That person was cited more than $250.

According to the city's website, illegal dumping can warrant fines up to $5,000.

The cost isn't just expensive to offenders but to you at home, if you live in Milwaukee County.

"Ultimately the taxpayers pay for it," said Franke.

According to Milwaukee County Parks leaders, tens-of-thousands of dollars are spent every year cleaning up waste in county parks.

Already in 2022, there have been 76 instances of illegal dumping reported at 19 different parks. The Parks Department is ultimately responsible, which can stretch already busy crews thin. Meanwhile, deputies responding to illegal dumping complaints are sometimes pulled from other, more serious assignments. The Parks Department estimates staff have spent 225 hours so far this year cleaning up the waste.

The Department also spent $21,000 in 2021 at one particular location near 34th and Courtland. This year, they're spending another $14,000 to install a fence at that same location.

"It hurts us, it brings in negative traffic because people don't want to come around when there's trash and things going on that are unsafe," said Hill-Nwabaraocha. "Please take the trash to the dump because where we live is not a dump."

To report illegal dumping, call call (414) 286-CITY or report online.

RELATED:

"If you see illegal dumping in progress, please do not confront the individual(s). Write down the details and the description of the suspect(s), vehicle make and model, license plate, the items dumped, address/location, and the date and time of the incident," according to the city's website.

To find out more on where you can safely and legally dump waste, click here.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins will be filing a report about the illegal dumping Friday on TMJ4 News at 6 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 7

Ricky Czeczka
3d ago

only a $200 dollar fine IF identified.... that's ridiculous and should be more like $20,000 dollar fine and they should be made to clean up the park....

Reply
2
Related
WISN

Milwaukee and other municipalities postponing fireworks due to weather

MILWAUKEE — Due to the possibility of severe storms, many municipalities throughout southeastern Wisconsin have postponed their 4th of July fireworks displays. Here is the updated list:. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman battered, man arrested; Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 37-year-old man is in custody for allegedly beating a woman near 46th and W. Hope Avenue late on Sunday, July 3. Officials say around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old intentionally battered the victim. The 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Barbershop gives new life to historic Sullivan’s building in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis.— From small towns to big cities, barbershops have been a fixture around Wisconsin for generations. A new one in Cudahy is honoring that tradition while preserving a historic building. For well over a half century, Sullivan’s was a shoe shine and cigar shop along Packard Ave. in...
CUDAHY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee children shot; police say 4 in 4 days

MILWAUKEE - Independence Day weekend in Milwaukee was violent, with four children shot in four days. The family of a 16-year-old boy victim tells FOX6 News he is now brain-dead after a shooting around 12:30 in the morning of July 4. "All we can do now is put it in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Dumping#Yard Waste#African American
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lakefront Fireworks blast off after 3-year hiatus

MILWAUKEE - A lot of preparations are going into the Lakefront Fireworks Show at Veterans Park Sunday night, July 3. Karl Hoeppner and his family were eager to return to the Lakefront Fireworks for the first time in three years. "Got some family members here and all the kids here....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Fourth of July holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, July 4. Reminder: Collection...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 5 injured in 4 incidents overnight

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating at least four additional shootings that happened Sunday, July 3 into Monday, July 4 in the City of Milwaukee. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire around 9:30 p.m., police say. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man walking on I-43 tased, taken for mental evaluation

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies responded to a man walking on I-43 southbound near Keefe Avenue Sunday morning, July 3. Around 8:30 a.m., sheriff's officials said responding deputies tried convincing the man to get off the freeway, but he "ignored and resisted" those attempts. A Taser was deployed after...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Thousands turn out for grand return of lakefront fireworks

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thousands came out for the return of the Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks. People have waited all day on the 3rd for the event, which didn't happen for two years due to COVID-19. People like Steven Gaskell said after going to smaller fireworks events the past few years, he wanted his kids to get the full experience this year as fireworks flew into the air from the barge on Lake Michigan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen shot, in grave condition: police

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot just after midnight Monday near 105th and Daphne on the city's far northwest side. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in grave condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Fourth Fest in Racine returns!

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about all the fun coming up in town, including a huge Independence Day celebration!. Fourth Fest in Racine will have a parade, fireworks and a pre-party on July 3. Racine's 4th of July parade...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County fatal crash, 11 patients

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. - One person died at the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon, July 4 in the Town of Linn in Walworth County. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area near State Highway 120 and County Highway B. Three vehicles were involved. Officials said first...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy