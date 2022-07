Late Model driver Casey Arneson has passed away. He was 27. An official cause of death has not been announced yet. “Tragic news today about Casey Arneson–a very popular and talented driver from Fargo that has raced in several Tour events over the years,” Dakota Classic Mod Tour said in a Facebook post. “Prayers to the Arneson family. The Modifieds will be doing their traditional 4 wide parade lap we always do at all Tour events. This year we will be using the missing man formation for Casey in his memory for all six nights.”

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO