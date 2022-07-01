ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Catherine ‘Katie’ Pierro Of Riverhead Dies June 29

27east.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine “Katie” Pierro of Riverhead died on June 29 at Acadia Nursing Home in Riverhead, where she had been living since September 2020. She was 94. She was born Caterina... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their...

www.27east.com

27east.com

Shark Attack In Shirley Closes Cupsogue Beach, In Westhampton, To Swimming

A shark attack in the waters off Smith Point County Park in Shirley led to the closure of both that beach and Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday, July... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their kayak overturned. As both men clung to the sides of the vessel, one was able to call Southampton Town Police just before 6 p.m. Patrol units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to the area, along with North Sea, Southold and Southampton Fire departments. After an extensive search, police said, the two men were found, pulled aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and brought to safety. One man was medically cleared at the scene, while the other male, suffering hypothermia, ... 2 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Frank S. Raynor Of Southampton And Summerfield, Florida, Dies July 3

Frank S. Raynor was born in the family farmhouse on Mitchells Lane in Bridgehampton on February 24, 1931, and died peacefully after a short illness on July 3, with his... more. The Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events hosted the annual Fourth Of July parade on Monday. ... 4 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
boatinternational.com

29m Ferretti yacht runs aground in Long Island

A 29.2 metre Ferretti motor yacht, named In Too Deep, has run aground at a beach in Long Island, New York. The incident took place on June 26, and the yacht was stranded on Bailie Beach, Mattituck for over seven hours. The yacht was refloated during high tides with the...
ACCIDENTS
27east.com

Town Board Fawns Over CPI Developer’s Giant Deer Sculpture

Move over Big Duck, there’s a new, huge, critter coming to town. Last week, the Southampton Town Board voted to allow the developers of the Canoe Place Inn & Cottages... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their kayak overturned....
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Lifeguard wrestles with shark during unprecedented attack

A New York beach was forced to close Sunday after one of its lifeguards was attacked by a shark while performing a training exercise. The attack was described as unprecedented by Suffolk County officials, according to a report. The lifeguard, identified as Zachari Gallo, said the attack occurred around 10:15...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WOWK 13 News

Shark bite suspends swimming at Long Island beach, officials say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– Swimming at Smith Point Beach is temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and is in “very good spirits,” […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In Crash Near Amityville Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3 in Amityville. A 25-year-old Massapequa man was operating a 2016 Yamaha R1 motorcycle northbound on County Line Road, approximately 100 feet south of Oakley Street, when the motorcycle struck a southbound 2019 Infiniti sedan as it was turning left into a residential driveway, Suffolk County Police said.
AMITYVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

3 Paddleboarders Rescued Off Crab Meadow Beach

Three paddleboarders were rescued Friday afternoon off Crab Meadow Beach, Suffolk police said. Marine Bureau Police Officers Robert Reed and Keith Walters responded to a call of a paddleboarder in distress in the Long Island Sound, one-mile off Crab Meadow Beach in Fort Salonga at approximately 2 p.m. Officers found...
FORT SALONGA, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

100 NEW HOMES: VISION FOR THE RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB PROPERTY

WPCNR SOUTHEND TIMES. By John F. Bailey. July 2, 2022 UPDATED 00:45 EDT:. WPCNR has learned John Farrell of Farrell Building Company, in Suffolk County, builder of luxury million dollar plus homes nationwide, and his design team have presented initial plans to the Board of Directors of the Gedney Association announcing what Mr. Farrell wants to build there:
WHITE PLAINS, NY

