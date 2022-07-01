ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, PA

July Fourth travel conditions

By Nicole Rogers
 3 days ago

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Millions of people are hitting the road and sky this Fourth of July weekend and travel headaches are expected.

This Independence Day is expected to be the second busiest since 2000, as travel volumes continue to trend upwards with no sign of slowing down.

AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. Many were headed to the airport early Friday morning to make sure they catch their flight on time.

“Yeah, last time I had a three-hour delay, who knows what it was. I think somebody ran into the nose of the plane or something like that. Yeah. It’s something you just got to deal with,” said traveler, Tim Haegele.

AAA says car travel volume, even with national average gas prices going over the $5 mark, will break previous records as 42 million opt to drive this independence day.

Drivers can expect the busiest time on the road to be today from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm as commuters leave work. Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. will also be one of the busiest times to hit the road.

If you’re heading to a major city you could experience double the travel times.

IN THIS ARTICLE
