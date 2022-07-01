ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Pavement rehabilitation project begins Tuesday

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSwPq_0gSAVfez00

– The City of Atascadero has announced that construction is scheduled to begin for the 2022 F-14 Pavement Rehabilitation Project on Tuesday. Project improvements consist of pavement rehabilitation for a total of 3.3 miles of roadway, including Ardilla Road between Balboa Road and the northern end, Balboa Road between Santa Ana Road and San Fernando Road, Cebada Road between Santa Ana Road and the southern end, Cenegal Road between Laurel Road and the previous western terminus, and Corriente Road between San Fernando Road and Santa Ana Road.

Additional improvements include upgrading existing storm drain pipes and other minor drainage improvements. These improvements are funded through the F-14 Sales Tax Measure, which was passed by the community in 2014.

The contractor, Souza Construction, will begin potholing for utilities and replacing storm drain culverts beginning July 5. Following completion of those items, the contractor will be working on milling the existing roadways, grading where needed, and constructing the new roadway section. Upon completion of roadway repairs, utilities will be raised to the grade of the road and the road will be restriped. The project will take approximately five months to complete, however, the majority of work for each individual roadway will be completed within 2-4 weeks.

Message boards will be placed at a visible location near the primary access to each roadway and will be kept updated with pertinent information regarding the schedule. During pavement rehabilitation, it is expected that traffic will be restricted to one lane with the contractor providing traffic control and flagging. Motorists are encouraged to pay close attention to the traffic signage and plan for extra time if travel through the area is necessary. Please drive carefully through the work zones and be considerate of both other drivers and workers. Large trucks, trailers, and recreational vehicles should use alternative routes where possible.

For more information or questions, contact Atascadero Public Works at (805) 470-3456 or publicworks@atascadero.org.

For street project information, please click on the following link: https://www.atascadero.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=1134&Itemid=2174

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5ua8_0gSAVfez00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Paso Robles Press

Camp Roberts Fire 60 Percent Contained

PASO ROBLES — A fire burning at Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center on both Main and East Garrison, is now 60 percent contained. The fire started on Sunday, July 3 with Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department, CAL Fire Monterey and San Luis Obispo, Ventana Hotshots, and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company responding on scene.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Traffic
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Traffic
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices drop further, find the lowest cost

Gas prices continue falling because of decreased demand and lower crude oil prices, a trend experts believe will continue. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped by 27 cents to $6.24 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. SLO County currently has...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Crews extinguish multiple fires over weekend

– On Saturday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to multiple fires within the riverbed in the City of Paso Robles. The first fire was reported at 8:58 a.m. near the wastewater treatment plant off Sulfur Springs Rd. Upon the arrival of the first unit, a second fire was discovered north of that location adjacent to Highway 101. A third fire was discovered by units at the scene at approximately 9:39 a.m. south of the wastewater treatment plant. Fortunately, due to the recent hazardous fuel mitigation completed by the livestock grazing, this fire remained small. All three fires were fully controlled at .51 acres at 12:38 p.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Pavement#Grading#Recreational Vehicles#Urban Construction
calcoastnews.com

Arson suspected in multiple fires in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Fire Department is investigating four possible arson fires that were discovered Saturday burning in the riverbed area. Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported a fire in the riverbed near the wastewater treatment plant off Sulfur Springs Road. Firefighters arriving to battle the blaze discovered a second fire north of the first fire near Highway 101.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Santa Barbara Edhat

Double Fatal Traffic Collision Near Orcutt

Two people have died and several more were injured following separate multi-vehicle collisions in Santa Barbara's North County on Saturday evening. At 10:17 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol (CHP), and Vandenberg Space Force Base emergency responders were dispatched to Highway 1, just north of Highway 135.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Local female youth attend firefighting camp

– After much preparation and multi-fire agency support, Camp Cinder took place in San Luis Obispo County from June 22 through 26. Camp Cinder is a firefighting-based program in which female high school-age youth are introduced to multiple disciplines of the fire service. Over the course of five days, campers learn and perform hands-on skills pertaining to structural firefighting, wildland firefighting, rescue operations, and first-responder medical interventions.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

BridgeWorks Coworking Space expanding

Construction started on 10 additional office spaces. – Responding to market demand, the Atascadero Chamber has started construction on 10 additional office spaces at BridgeWorks Coworking Space. The coworking space matches business startups, entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and people seeking a professional work environment with an office setting and a collection of amenities.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
615
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy