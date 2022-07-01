2022 Fourth of July fishing forecast

Dr. Jan Forszpaniak didn’t enter his first fish for International Game Fish Association certification until nine years ago. That 6-pound, 6-ounce gray [mangrove] snapper caught on fly tackle with 12-pound test tippet lit a fire that’s resulted in 99 more record catches. In less than a decade, Forszpaniak...
I mean, it’s about as cool as it gets in a way, but losing a nice fish especially to another animal always hurts a bit. It wouldn’t be the devastation of it just getting off your hook and you wondering what you did wrong for the next hour. But, it would still hurt.
There’re just somethings you don’t do because the consequences aren’t worth it regardless of the fun, regardless of the possibility of getting away free and clear. This is one of those. Hornets nest are one of those things you just don’t need to mess with. No one...
A giant great white shark was filmed cruising alongside a vacationing family's boat trip near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, just as the summer beach season is kicking off. The enormous fish, which was placed at 15 feet long, was filmed swimming near the ocean's surface from a charter boar carrying a family of five from Iowa on a lobster catching mission.
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in New Hampshire. Largemouth bass (Micropterus Salmoides) belong to the sunfish family. Originally residing in the Eastern United States, this popular sports fish is one of the most widely distributed species worldwide! These fish are known for putting up a fierce fight, making the thrill of the catch all the more exciting.
Here’s a wild story out of Florida, because of course, that’s where it happened. A charter fishing crew saved an overboard man’s life. A commercial fishing boat captain fell overboard while in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It was around midnight Sunday when he fell, and he was stuck in the waters, in the great (scary) outdoors, for nearly seven hours. While it likely felt as if he’d never be saved, he was eventually rescued.
The United States is home to more than 240 lakes that serve as water sources, income sources, and recreational spots. The five Great Lakes on the North American continent represent 21% of the Earth’s surface freshwater by volume! That’s pretty impressive, isn’t it?! These numbers point to the fact that the United States is abundant in fish species. But how can you choose a fishing spot out of so many lakes?
Comments / 0