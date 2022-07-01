2022 Fourth of July fishing forecast

Here’s a wild story out of Florida, because of course, that’s where it happened. A charter fishing crew saved an overboard man’s life. A commercial fishing boat captain fell overboard while in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It was around midnight Sunday when he fell, and he was stuck in the waters, in the great (scary) outdoors, for nearly seven hours. While it likely felt as if he’d never be saved, he was eventually rescued.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO