Montgomery County, MD

#6 Plastics Banned; County Strives to Educate Residents on Alternatives

By Michael Hernández
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the ban of all #6 polystyrene plastic food service ware earlier this year, Montgomery County officials are striving to educate residents on alternatives that...

mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, July 5, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, July 5, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Safety Summer: Government alerts about Extreme heat that “affects the body’s ability to regulate temperature which can create dangerous conditions if appropriate safety measures are not taken. Heat may affect air quality, especially in urban areas, and may have a stronger impact on the eldery, children, and sick persons”.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Bird-Safe Window Treatments Installed At DNR Headquarters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Safe Skies Maryland recently partnered to install special window treatments that reduce and prevent bird collisions with windows at the department’s Tawes State Office Building headquarters in Annapolis. With up to 1 billion birds killed every year by...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Capital Beltway reopens in Silver Spring after protesters shut it down

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Protesters briefly shut down a portion of the Capital Beltway in the Silver Spring area. According to the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the protesters blocked all lanes of the Inner Loop around 1 p.m. Monday near Exit 30 for Colesville Road/U.S. Route 29.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Approval Recommended for ‘Shops at Travilah’ Development

Signs are up, and have been for a couple months, at the future site of the ‘Shops at Travilah’ development on the south side of Travilah Road, approximately 250 feet west of its intersection with Piney Meetinghouse Rd. Montgomery Planning Staff recommended approval with conditions earlier this year.
TRAVILAH, MD
Alexandria Residents Petition to Stop the Use of Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

It seems like it's hard to get a break sometimes from noise in Alexandria, but there may be some relief on the horizon. Local police may now pull over cars for being excessively loud, Rep. Don Beyer helped launch a helicopter noise complaint system — and now a group of residents are going after leaf blowers.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Where to Watch Fireworks in MoCo on July 4th

Coming off of two delayed fireworks shows at Gaithersburg’s SummerFest and Mid-County Sparkles in Kensington, there are still opportunities to watch fireworks in the county on July 4th. Three different public celebrations will take place in Germantown, Poolesville, and Rockville. Information on all three can be seen below:. Germantown:...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Trucker convoys block traffic along DC area highways

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police monitored D.C. highways Monday morning after two separate truck convoys blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Plastics
Maryland gives no voice to independent voters

This an updated version of a column that runs in the July issue of The Business Monthly covering Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Mail-in balloting is already underway for the July 19 primary and early voting in person begins Thursday, July 7. But for independent voters – called “unaffiliated” in state law – and members of third parties – people who choose not to register as a Democrat or Republican — there is not much reason to vote.
MARYLAND STATE
Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, MD
How To Properly Dispose of your American Flag

Did you know the average outdoor flag lasts only about 90 days? Flying the stars and stripes outside your home is a great way to showcase pride in our county. But the ever-changing weather and the blasting rays of the sun will inevitably result in a worn-out flag. It is...
FAIRFAX, VA
Tonight: Mid-County Sparkles in Kensington

Mid-County Sparkles begins at 7:30 p.m. with a concert by Quiet Fire, a soul, rhythm and blues, rock band that covers hits from the 1960s, 70s and 80s. Only parking for individuals with disabilities will be available on-site at Einstein High School. Free parking and shuttle service will be provided from Westfield Wheaton, which is located at 11160 Veirs Mill Road. Parking at Westfield Wheaton will open at 6 p.m. Event goers who park at Westfield Wheaton prior to 6 p.m. may be subject to towing by the property owner. Shuttle service will begin at 6:15 p.m. Follow the event parking and shuttle signage.
KENSINGTON, MD
PHOTOS: Severe weather strikes in Montgomery County, Md.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Severe weather swept through parts of Montgomery County, Md. on Saturday, leaving some areas with damage and a myriad of cleanup, including downed trees and powerlines, according to first responders. Some severe weather reports were along Falls Road, between I-270 and Democracy Boulevard in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Frederick (MD)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Frederick, MD?. Frederick is a beautiful community located in the Western Region of Maryland in the United States. Recognized as the second largest incorporated borough, it has a population of seventy-eight thousand, one hundred and seventy-one. The city is...
MARYLAND STATE

