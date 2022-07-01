6 Plastics Banned; County Strives to Educate Residents on Alternatives

Mid-County Sparkles begins at 7:30 p.m. with a concert by Quiet Fire, a soul, rhythm and blues, rock band that covers hits from the 1960s, 70s and 80s. Only parking for individuals with disabilities will be available on-site at Einstein High School. Free parking and shuttle service will be provided from Westfield Wheaton, which is located at 11160 Veirs Mill Road. Parking at Westfield Wheaton will open at 6 p.m. Event goers who park at Westfield Wheaton prior to 6 p.m. may be subject to towing by the property owner. Shuttle service will begin at 6:15 p.m. Follow the event parking and shuttle signage.
Comments / 6