ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

New attraction in Canada bringing guests closer to Niagara Falls

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — On Canada Day, Niagara Parks unveiled phase two of a tourist attraction that has generated a lot of interest. Previously it generated a lot of electricity!. It's called "The Tunnel," and visitors to...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

4 Favorite Daytrips From the Capital Region! Want To Go?

With a holiday weekend upon us this would be a great time for a day trip! Destination unknown! Pick a direction and go! North, South, East or West!. I will help you with starter suggestions on where to go. These are some of my favorite daytrips from the Capital Region. With the average gas price sitting just under $5/gallon I will keep these destinations within 2 hours from Albany.
ALBANY, NY
Sourcing Journal

This Port Charges America’s Highest Late Fees—and It’s Not LA-Long Beach

Click here to read the full article. Demurrage and detention (D&D) charges imposed on U.S. shippers by ocean container lines continue to be the most expensive in the world and have increased this year, even as global average fees have fallen from the record highs of 2021, according to Container xChange, an online platform for the leasing and trading of shipping containers. Despite increased U.S. regulatory scrutiny of D&D charges, shippers using the port of New York now face the highest D&D fees, followed by the ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland and Savannah, Ga., in Container xChange’s list of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Ontario, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Lifestyle
WWL-AMFM

Business: Busy weekend for airports

It was a busy weekend at the nation’s airports. The TSA says it screened nearly 6 million passengers between Friday and Sunday. However, amid staff shortages and pilot protests, some 17,000 flights were reported delayed and 1400 were cancelled. Adding to traveler headaches British Airways is announcing the cancellation of more than 650 flights in July affecting 100,000 passengers.
LIFESTYLE
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy