New attraction in Canada bringing guests closer to Niagara Falls

Demurrage and detention (D&D) charges imposed on U.S. shippers by ocean container lines continue to be the most expensive in the world and have increased this year, even as global average fees have fallen from the record highs of 2021, according to Container xChange, an online platform for the leasing and trading of shipping containers. Despite increased U.S. regulatory scrutiny of D&D charges, shippers using the port of New York now face the highest D&D fees, followed by the ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland and Savannah, Ga., in Container xChange's list of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO