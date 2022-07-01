ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These Playmobil Sets Are Perfect For Nostalgic Grown-ups

Fatherly
Fatherly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toymakers have been increasing their focus on adults - the video game industry has been pushing adult-oriented video games for decades, LEGO has entire lines of builds aimed at adults, and even Hasbro has...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

The 9 Best Smartwatches For Kids Who Aren't Ready For A Phone

Many parents are leery about strapping a kids smartwatch to their child’s wrist. After all, it’s hard enough to limit screen time without adding another device into the mix. But the best smartwatches for kids, which allow two-way communication, geofencing, tracking, and more, let parents eliminate other, more addictive devices in lieu of something smaller and less compelling — for at least part of the time. Thanks to some tracking features, the devices also serve as digital training wheels as kids gain independence, make their own choices, and build confidence. And if something goes sideways, you as the parent are able to respond quickly and with precision. If all these benefits are ushered in by a small piece of tech, then it’s a compromise many parents, including us, would make in a heartbeat.
ELECTRONICS
Fatherly

Paw Patrol Drops Cat Pack, A Surprise Cat-Centric Spin-Off Movie

Maybe it’s time to give Paw Patrol a break. After years of parents giving the mega-popular series some serious side-eye, the franchise has actually done something very smart. If you have a kid who loves cats more than dogs, the Paw Patrol team announced a feline-centric show. Called Cat Pack, the hour-long feature — which Paramount+ and Nickelodeon are calling an “event” — is now streaming.
TV SERIES
Fatherly

11 Best Hand Clapping Games for Kids (With Video and Lyrics)

From the moment a kid can press their hands to your hands, hand-clapping games are going to become a thing. Parents might think they have all the best and most common hand-clapping games and hand-clapping songs memorized, but the truth is, not every hand-clapping game is intuitive or easy. From...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playmobil#Grown Ups#Hasbro#Design
Fatherly

The 10 Best Kids Sprinklers For Your Backyard

Few things scream “summer afternoon” quite like the sight of little kids running, jumping, and power sliding through a sprinkler on a hot day. Sure, your lawn might not look the same after the water-logging event, but the best sprinklers for kids provide such an unencumbered joy that you won’t even sweat it.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

The 51 Best Kids’ Songs Almost Any Parent Can Sing

The family armed with an arsenal of catchy, classic kids’ songs need not fear the long road trip or interminable snow day. Singing songs with your kids is a great way keep the family entertained, whether or not it actually sounds good. The best kids’ songs are the ones parents and kids can both sing easily even if no one in the family has the talent to turn it into anything other than a hobby. Songs that aren’t annoying are also a plus (though a rarity when it comes to children’s music).
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

The 47 Harry Potter Spells Everyone Should Know

Once upon a time, Harry Potter got his owl and his acceptance letter from Hogwarts Academy of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Since that day, millions of young readers of his story have dreamed of receiving their own acceptance letter from Hogwarts. In this magical place, young wizards master Harry Potter spells, among other adventures. Unfortunately, we muggles may never meet Harry Potter, learn spells from Professor Flitwick (like the death spell or light spell), or find out once and for all which house we’d be sorted into. Even so, we might as well prepare (just in case) by learning as many famous Harry Potter spells as we can.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
Fatherly

18 Reasons Why Summer Sucks for Parents

The first official day of summer has finally passed. So now that summer is really here, and unlike 2020 (and 2021?) there’s a chance you might actually be able to do something, let’s get excited about summer! Or. Maybe not? It’s great that the weather is warm and all. But is summer actually good for parents? Spoiler alert: Nope! Summer is terrible for parents even if we’re not in (total) lockdown anymore. Here’s why.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

Marcel the Shell Is The First Indie Kids’ Movie That Matters

For a lot of families, what makes the world of children’s entertainment so daunting is the simple fact that despite how great Pixar or Dreamworks might be, all of it does feel very corporate. Finding a truly indie kids’ movie, with the same spirit as an indie film, distributed by an indie film studio is often impossible. Until now.
MOVIES
Fatherly

Hilarious Spring Jokes To Take the Edge Off Of Winter

There’s nothing better than swapping out your SAD lamp for actual sunshine once spring rolls around. And even if you live somewhere with a temperate climate and haven’t been hunkered down in a puffer jacket for months, everyone feels a sense of renewal and energy around the vernal equinox. And anyone who cares at all about maintaining the timeless tradition of seasonal dad humor, will want to arm themselves with funny jokes and puns for winter, spring, and summer. Spring officially started on March 20th this year, but there’s no better way to keep the seasonal advantage going than to rain down fresh jokes on your kids.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

These Are the Best Floral Shirts for Men

Flowers are so in right now — and with good reason. The colorful, busy shirts are casual but eye-catching. They’re a statement that is complementary to just about any outfit. They dare we say - a new essential. Floral shirts are in for men — and we’re here for it.
APPAREL
Fatherly

9 Genius Furniture Ideas for a Small Backyard

Whether you’re entertaining from a duplex, hosting a few friends in your condo, or having a dinner for one in a backyard that’s more “back” than yard, outfitting smaller spaces for use takes a certain amount of care. The best furniture for tiny backyards maximizes the area while staying out of the way when not being utilized. If you’re searching for pieces that will make the most of what you’ve got, our list will help you wring every drop of enjoyment from your tiny terra firma and focus on the people around you.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Fatherly

9 Perfect Ways To Keep Your Drink Cooler This Summer

Summer is here, and when the outdoor temps are bordering on absurdity, the one of the best ways to chill out is to keep your drink cooler. Whether it’s a beer, an iced coffee, or an evening cocktail, the best gadgets to chill drinks do it better, faster, and colder than you remember. You can curse the forecast, resign yourself to the climate, and dream of a long fall, but in the meantime, these drink coolers will help you pass the hot days in relative comfort.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

Maxwell Shows Us That Big Afros and Natural Hair Are Here To Stay

When it comes to natural hair, the best motto is: If you’ve got it, flaunt it, which is exactly what Maxwell does best (besides sing and dominate top ten charts, of course). His voluminous mane of thick hair makes a bold style statement that fits his personality as well as his look and perfectly suits any style and occasion.
HAIR CARE
Fatherly

How To Look Good in a Workwear-Inspired Suit

If there’s one outfit that perfectly signifies just how the times are a’changing for men’s fashion, the workwear is it. With a jacket that falls somewhere between a mechanic’s overshirt, a bomber jacket and a trench coat, and cropped relaxed-fit trousers, it’s a mix of industrial and classic that has a neo-noir feel about it. It stares the traditional suit in the face and says: Go ahead, I dare you. It’s young and hip, but the fact that 51 year-old Ewan MacGregor looks so amazing in it means any guy could easily pull it off.
APPAREL
Fatherly

WTF? Disney's Star Wars Cruise, Now Serving $5,000 Cocktail

Either Disney gets a kick out of shocking people with a sticker price, or this is a really, really good cocktail. Disney’s newest cruise line, Wish, is getting set to sail and the amenities sound truly amazing. But as all the glitz vacationers can expect aboard the ship become known, one detail really stands out — there’s a cocktail that will cost you $5000. Yes. That’s not a typo. Five thousand dollars. You’re gonna have to rip off Jabba the Hutt like 10 times to pay for that! Here’s what you need to know.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

Fatherly

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy