Search on for suspect after boy, 15, shot in head in the Bronx

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – An unidentified gunman fired multiple shots at a 15-year-old boy, striking him in the head, in the Bronx this week, police said Friday as they released an image of the suspect.

The victim was walking down 1405 Walton Ave. in Mount Eden when the suspect came up to him around 10 p.m.

The suspect then started firing at the teen, striking him one time in the head.

EMS transported the victim to Columbia University Irving Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and is still being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.