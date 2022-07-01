ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Search on for suspect after boy, 15, shot in head in the Bronx

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJP8V_0gSAU0mm00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – An unidentified gunman fired multiple shots at a 15-year-old boy, striking him in the head, in the Bronx this week, police said Friday as they released an image of the suspect.

The victim was walking down 1405 Walton Ave. in Mount Eden when the suspect came up to him around 10 p.m.

The suspect then started firing at the teen, striking him one time in the head.

EMS transported the victim to Columbia University Irving Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and is still being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Bronx teen accused of gunning down victim riding a scooter: NYPD

BRONX (PIX11)– A teen is accused of gunning down another teen who was riding a scooter in the Bronx Saturday afternoon, police said. Francisco Bengochea, 19, was arrested Saturday night and charged with murder, police said. The victim, Melvin Urena, was on his scooter on Melrose Avenue when a gray SUV pulled up to him […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bronx man, 62, dies in friend’s arms, was dancing bystander killed in wave of July 4th gun violence: ‘Frenzy’ of shots and firecrackers

First he danced on the sidewalk, and then he died there. A beloved Bronx man celebrating the Fourth of July was killed by a stray bullet to the chest while hanging outside his apartment, leaving devastated friends angry and scared. John Edwards, 62, passed away in his best friend’s arms on a Belmont sidewalk still covered a day later with bloody refuse and discarded rubber gloves from the ...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

Deadly NYC Dispute Ends With Man Stabbed in Head Multiple Times, Cops Say; 3 Arrested

Three men are facing charges in connection to a deadly incident in which a 32-year-old man died after being stabbed in the head multiple times in Queens, police said. According to the NYPD, at around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a dispute at the corner of 98 Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Once officers arrived, a man was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the head and a 32-year-old woman with a laceration to her left arm.
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Kelvin White, 43, Arrested

On Monday, July 04, 2022, at 2308 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Kelvin White. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. unlawful imprisonment;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Mount Eden#Violent Crime#Ems
fox5ny.com

3 shot in Bronx, 1 dies

NEW YORK - A 62-year-old Bronx man died in a triple shooting on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Prospect Ave. Officers responded to a 911 call and found John Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

3 shot in Queens, including off-duty correction officer, police say

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were shot in Queens including an off-duty correction officer. The off-duty correction officer observed a man open fire at a vehicle during what was believed to be a holiday weekend celebration at Jamaica Avenue and 214th Place in Queens Village just after 8 p.m. Sunday.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

NYC Driver Ditches Jeep, Runs From Scene of Deadly Crash

A cyclist riding through the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon was struck and killed by the driver of Jeep who fled the area on foot. Hours after the 3 p.m. incident, police were still searching for the man responsible. Police said the 20-year-old cyclist was riding along Metcalf...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Teenager injured in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting in the Bronx.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Hughes Avenue and East 181st Street in the East Tremont section.Police say a teenager was shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.No arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Driver struck, killed pedestrian in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for the driver for hitting and killing a pedestrian Friday night. The woman, who is in her 30s, was found on West Farms Road about 10:18 p.m. Police said she was laying in the road, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma. She was pronounced dead at […]
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy