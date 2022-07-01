ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Costa Rica Arrest Photo Reveals Accused Cyclist Killer’s Disguise

By Alan Halaly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security has released a photo of yoga instructor Kaitlin Armstrong, who fled the United States after allegedly killing cyclist Anna...

Daily Beast

Watch: Accused Cyclist Killer Arrives in U.S. to Face Charges

Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman suspected of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a love-triangle-fueled murder in May, is finally back in her home state of Texas. After spending 43 days on the run, authorities arrested Armstrong in Costa Rica on Wednesday and footage shows that the alleged killer arrived in a Houston airport on Saturday. Armstrong—whom U.S. marshals believe fled from Texas to New York after the killing, and then traveled to Costa Rica with a fake passport—faces multiple charges, including murder. When they finally found Armstrong, officials say that she had changed her appearance, cutting and dying her once-blonde hair. According to court records, Armstrong’s bail will be set at $3.5 million.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Boy Scout, 15, held dying truck driver’s hand after escaping derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...
MENDON, MO
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracey Folly

My father shined a flashlight into a police officer's eyes and told him to do his job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we lived in the city, there were three young men who lived across the street from us. They were brothers, and they were drug dealers. Believe me, you didn't want to live near a drug dealer back then because their customers made so much noise. I think things are quieter now, but I'm not sure. We've since moved out of the city.
CBS LA

Pizza delivery driver shot to death after interrupting attack on 76-year-old man in Stanton

A pizza delivery driver who stopped to help another man being assaulted was shot and killed, authorities said Wednesday.Orange County sheriff's deputies were called out to the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of unknown trouble and found two men in the street with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where 49-year-old Juan Cristalinas of Santa Ana died.The 76-year-old man remains hospitalized in serious condition.Investigators say several suspects ran from the scene just before deputies arrived. According to authorities, the preliminary investigation indicates Cristalinas was delivering a pizza when he stopped to help the other man as he was being assaulted.Witnesses described the suspects as four Hispanic or white males, and the relationship between the 76-year-old man and the suspects is being investigated by homicide and gang detectives.Anyone with information about this assault or shooting can contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.
STANTON, CA
The Independent

One dead and four badly injured during hike on California’s Mount Shasta

One climber has died and four others were injured – including at least two critically – after their hike took a dangerous turn on California’s Mount Shasta.Multiple incidents were declared on the mountain throughout Monday with one dead climber airlifted away, and three others rescued with injuries including a broken ankle. The climbers were rescued between 8.39am, when three of the climbers were located by first responders, and 6.34pm, when the fifth climber was located following an hours-long search.At least two of the climbers were in a critical condition and were flown to a nearby hospital, the Siskiyou County...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Wife of man who fatally shot two police officers in ambush apologises for his actions

Diana Flores, whose husband Justin Flores shot and killed two police officers in a Southern California gun battle on Wednesday, apologised for her spouse’s actions."I’m so deeply sorry. My condolences for saving me," she told CBS Los Angeles. "I’m so sorry. They didn’t deserve that. They were trying to help me."Police say Mr Flores, 35, opened fire on two officers, Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, when they responded to a call about a stabbing on Wednesday in the city of El Monte.Ms Flores said her husband had attacked her and she fled, but he managed to track...
EL MONTE, CA
The Independent

Family blames hot temperatures after UPS driver dies during route

A UPS driver has died after collapsing during his route amid sweltering temperatures in the Los Angeles area.Esteban Chavez Jr, 24, died last week after collapsing in his vehicle in Pasadena, KTLA reported.Mr Chavez’s father, Esteban Chavez Sr, told the news outlet that he blamed scorching temperatures for his son’s death on 25 June.“He collapsed off his seat in the truck,” the father told KTLA. “By the time anyone realised it, which was the owner of the house where he delivered the package to, and that was about 20 minutes after my son already collapsed. By time first responders showed...
PASADENA, CA
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
