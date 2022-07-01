ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Woman can’t get tax refund because IRS says she’s dead

By Nexstar Media Wire, Katie Corrado
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsLzG_0gSATk9200

PISCATAWAY, N.J. ( WPIX ) – New Jersey resident Jeanette Carpenter is very much alive. But according to the Internal Revenue Service, she is dead.

“My Social Security number belongs to a deceased person,” Carpenter said.

When Carpenter filed her 2020 taxes, her accountant received an unusual notice in return. Carpenter’s Social Security number belonged to someone who is dead.

“I asked them if they were getting me confused with my husband who passed away in 2009 and they said no,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter’s accountant refiled twice more and got the same response. “What baffles me is I work for the government,” Carpenter said.

So Carpenter went to her local IRS office and refiled again in person, on paper. She said she was told everything looked good, and she would have her return in six to 12 weeks. However, she’s still waiting.

In April, Carpenter tried her luck with the Social Security Administration and received an official letter confirming her status as alive. But weeks later, she received a letter from the IRS saying her taxes couldn’t be processed because she was dead.

“I owed $1,300 in 2018. I put it in my account, woke up two days later and the IRS took the $1,300 that was owed to them,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said an IRS employee told her over the phone that her Social Security number was marked in 2010 as belonging to a deceased person and that the system was just catching up. She said it’s never been an issue when she’s the one who has owed money.

Carpenter needs the money from her refund to catch up on medical bills from major surgery that left her out of work for four months in 2020.

Three weeks ago, she refiled her return again in person. She said an employee promised to overnight it to the government. That was the last she heard.

“There’s nothing. I can’t get through to them. I’m on a long hold and then they hang up. I haven’t gotten any of my stimulus checks. I can’t file my 2021 [taxes] until I see what they are going to do with the 2020 [taxes]. But I’m alive, in living color,” Carpenter said.

WPIX reached out to the Social Security Administration about Carpenter’s situation, but did not receive a response. The IRS said that federal employees cannot disclose tax return information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Related
August 2022 Missouri Primary Elections preview

Missouri’s primary election, scheduled for August 2, 2022, will ask voters to narrow down their choices for who will represent the state in the U.S. Senate, replacing longtime Senator Roy Blunt. Voters will also decide who will be on November’s ballot for seats in the U.S. House and who will be their choice to represent […]
MISSOURI STATE
Counties with the most veterans in MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return
Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most college graduates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim who initiated the hunt want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later.
JACKSON, MS
Hy-Vee recalls potato salad products

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hy-Vee has issued a voluntary recall of all varieties and sizes of its Potato Salad. “Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Gov. Parson vetoes two Springfield projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson voted against funding two Springfield projects: restoring the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge and revitalizing Jordan Creek. The city of Springfield and leaders of the two projects were seeking funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery fund. Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Parson vetoed a request for $5 million to maintain and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Branson Coaster sued by family of boy injured on ride

BRANSON, Mo.– The family of a Tennessee boy who was seriously hurt while on the Branson Coaster last year is now suing the company for damages. The lawsuit said 11-year-old Aalando Perry, who is nearly blind, was tangled between the car and frame of the coaster, taking first responders over an hour and a half […]
BRANSON, MO
