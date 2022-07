Ford Motor limped out of the second quarter with vehicle sales up only 1.8% from last year, falling below analysts' expectations of a larger increase. On Tuesday, Ford posted its second quarter results for 2022 and declared that its sales had increased by 31.5% in the last year despite a slump of 11% in sales across the auto industry in the same time period. According to the company, the number of retail sales increased by 50% in June alone.

RETAIL ・ 1 HOUR AGO