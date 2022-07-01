ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavericks re-sign Theo Pinson to 1-year deal

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZfQ0_0gSATKOG00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Mavericks have re-signed Theo Pinson to a one-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports . Terms of the deal are unknown.

Pinson confirmed the agreement on Twitter.

Pinson, 26, became a key figure on the Mavericks Western Conference Finals team last season because of his presence on the team's bench and in the locker room.

"Mavs made Theo Pinson a priority because he’s such a critical part of their chemistry and culture. They believe Pinson, who is no longer eligible for a two-way deal, has developmental potential," ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday.

Pinson went undrafted in the 2018 draft but was signed to a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets. He was eventually waived in 2020 and was picked up by the New York Knicks. Pinson was playing in the G League when the Mavericks signed him in December as a replacement for one of several players who were placed in the health and safety protocols.

In 19 games with Dallas, Pinson averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in just under 8 minutes per game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says Rich Eisen - But WR Calls Seattle 'Family'

FRISCO - DK Metcalf is saying most of the right things while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks, recently referring to the team's fans as "family.''. But what is everybody else saying? Still reverberating is the remark from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys should trade for the disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver.
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy