ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Legal expert Paul Cambria scrutinizes gun reform bills in NYS

By Susan Rose
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdsBI_0gSASkBF00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) "There will be lots of challenges, there is no doubt about that."

Buffalo attorney Paul Cambria reacted Friday to a wave of new
gun restrictions looming in New York State after the Supreme Court
last week struck down the state's concealed carry law.

The big question in Cambria's mind, is whether of not the new regulations will
stand up in light of the Supreme Court's decision.

"If they restrict it so much that, in the end, people cannot bear arms, then the argument will be made that it's inconsistent with the Supreme Court's decision and those laws will be invalidated."

Cambria is skeptical of another proposed restriction. Governor Kathy Hochul has said it will be presumed that private businesses would want to be a
gun-free zone, otherwise, they would have to post a sign saying guns are welcome.

"The argument is going to be that the presumption of no carry is inconsistent with the Supreme Court decision," said Cambria. "The second amendment, according to the Supreme Court, basically presumes that people can bear arms and that includes people and that includes places other than your home. And a presumption as suggested by the state would be inconsistent with that. I'm sure that is the challenge that is going to be made."

Also, Cambria said the so-called sensitive zones, where you can't have a gun,
will also be challenged as inconsistent with the decision. Lawmakers are finalizing a bill that would ban guns around schools, government buildings, mass transit, parks, and houses of worship. It would ban guns in bars and restaurants - unless a sign is posted indicating that guns are welcome.

The kind of guns that you can bear, or possess and carry, is an entirely
different situation according to Cambria. He said the Supreme Court indicated that their decision did not deal with what you could carry, such as AR's, or semi-automatics.

He expects challenges on how many rounds you can have if the state regulates those as well. But Cambria thinks the state has a greater chance of succeeding with regard to what kind of gun you can bear or possess.

The new gun restrictions come on the heels of the Safe Act, which was approved by the state legislature and then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in January of 2013.

"The Safe Act focused on background checks and age and those things are still in place. The recent Supreme Court decision did not interfere with those. But Cambria said the big question is, are there going to be so many restrictions by the state, on being able to carry in public, that it attempts to nullify the Supreme Court's decision. That's where the real challenge is going to lie," said Cambria.

Could the court look at the sum of all of the restrictions, rather than each individual restriction, and decide that, together, this creates something that was not intended in the constitution? "Anything is possible," said Cambria. "We've seen it with the latest Supreme Court decisions. The court wanted to get to a certain place, and they found a way to get there."

Members of the state legislature are in Albany for a special session to address the Supreme Court ruling that struck down a 110-year-old law for concealed carry of a firearm.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbfo.org

The New York State Legislature acts on gun safety and abortion rights in special session

The New York State Legislature on Friday was voting on bills to address two recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings on gun safety and abortion rights. The measures include new restrictions on carrying a concealed weapon and a constitutional amendment protecting abortion. The Equal Rights Amendment would guarantee a pregnant person’s...
LAW
New York Culture

New York Imposes New Ban on Guns in Public Places after Supreme Court's Ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States recently struck down the state-imposed restrictions on carrying guns in a 6-3 vote, with Republican justices in the majority. New York's ban on having concealed firearms outside of the home is no longer applicable, and the same applies to Maryland's and other five states' ban on military-style assault rifles. This law was enacted in 2012 after the mass shooting of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The full text of the Supreme Court's ruling can be found here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul signs law banning guns in many public places

NEW YORK -- Guns will be banned in many public places in New York now that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law that she says gives the state more ammunition in the fight against gun violence.State lawmakers claim they were forced to pass the new law after the Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive gun licensing laws, which opens the door for many concealed carry guns on our streets.READ MORE: New York lawmakers approve gun control legislation in special session after Supreme Court decisionsTimes Square is declared one of the "sensitive places" in New York state's new gun safety law,...
POLITICS
manhattanda.org

Statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
MANHATTAN, NY
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Will Oregonians support a more aggressive approach to reduce gun violence?

Oregon’s latest citizen-led effort to keep guns out of dangerous hands has become a go-to campaign in the wake of the rapid-fire slaughters of innocents in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Hundreds of Oregonians have reportedly taken to the streets with clipboards in hand to qualify Initiative Petition 17, titled the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, for the November ballot.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
WHEC TV-10

Gun owners react to Hochul's special session

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some gun owners have mixed feelings about the new bill that was stamped into New York law during Governor Hochul's special session Friday. It’s been a long couple of days for lawmakers, the new bill is expected to be in effect by September, 1. Some people I spoke to say they never used to carry out in public, until recently. Rochester native, Gary Gullo has had a concealed carry permit for about 50 years.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Legislature#Second Amendment#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Nys#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WHEC TV-10

Red Flag Law petitions skyrocket statewide since Buffalo shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Let's go in-depth on an existing gun law in New York State that has been used more often recently. The number of Red Flag Law petitions in the state has skyrocketed in the five weeks since the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14. The Red Flag Law allows families, police officers, and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people at extreme risk of harming themselves or others.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Local US-Canada border crossings still lagging from 2019

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The numbers are slowly getting better when it comes to local U.S. - Canada border crossings, but they're still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels. Visit Buffalo Niagara's Patrick Kaler says in 2019, cross border traffic was about 5.1 million crossings for the year. For 2021. it was a little over 980,000. "We are starting to see some improvements, but it's still very slow," says Kaler.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy