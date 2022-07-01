VIDEO: Beware of the powerful force from backyard fireworks

Alden, N.Y. (WBEN) - It's common sense and the advice comes annually this time of year as Independence Day celebrations routinely include some backyard fireworks.

The Erie County Sheriffs Department Bomb Squad, on the safe confines of their rural range in Alden, demonstrated the force a standard 500 gram projectile firework can exude.

While intentions may be good, Detective Dan Walczak says many people don't necessarily fully understand what they're dealing with, especially if mishandled.

"What you saw in the demonstration(above) is going to be similar to…..a tubular launched pyrotechnic," said Walczak, and understanding the high pressure, thermal release and fragmentation potential is extremely important.

Hands, extremities and eyes are the most susceptible to injuries from fireworks, says Walczak.

Even sparklers have inherent dangers and should be taken seriously. The high heat from magnesium can be dangerous. "It’s essentially a welding rod."

When using backyard fireworks, Walczak says it's important to keep your distance, 50 to 100 feet from the explosives after detonation.

Walczak also cautions anyone from making their own fireworks and categorizes it as extremely dangerous. "The internet has provided people a lot of ways to do so."

The safest bet is to heed the parting advice from Walczak during the demonstration, when he stated, "The safest way to view fireworks is to go to one of your town or county displays and enjoy it that way."