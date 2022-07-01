ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Video, details coming Sunday in Akron police-involved shooting

By Darcie Loreno
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFQrV_0gSARaOC00

AKRON (WJW) –The city of Akron has shut down main roads and canceled their weekend holiday festival as tensions grow over a deadly police-involved shooting.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett are set to host a press conference on Sunday, July 3 at 1 p.m. where they’ll provide further details of the officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker .

City officials say they will review video footage of the incident from police body-worn cameras then release the video to the public after the press conference.

Family calls out Akron police on killing of Jayland Walker

BCI is currently investigating the shooting that left Walker, 25, dead. An autopsy report shows he was shot multiple times after leading police on a chase.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Police said they tried to pull Walker over, but when he didn’t stop, they began chasing him along Route 8. That’s when officers say he fired a shot from his vehicle. Walker then got out of his car and started running.

Chief Steve Mylett said when he turned he “posed a threat,” so officers opened fire. Mylett has not yet released how many times Walker was shot.

Thursday, demonstrators blocked the streets in front of the Akron Police Department until crews closed off all roads surrounding the building. The mayor also canceled the Rib, White and Blue Festival.

The city closed down the courthouse Friday due to limited access.

The family is expected to view the body camera footage soon, and Mylett said he will release it to the public Sunday.

Demonstrators protest after deadly Akron police-involved shooting

Thursday, family members said at a press conference that Walker was a Door Dash employee with no criminal record other than a traffic ticket.

“Jayland was a sweet, young man. He never caused any trouble. We don’t know what happened and we’d like to know,” said his aunt, Lajuana Walker Dawkins.

The Black Elected Officials of Summit County released a statement saying they are demanding that the Department of Justice investigate the incident along with “police reform” in Akron.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Police: ‘Approximately 50′ arrested during overnight protests in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Approximately 50 people were arrested during overnight protests in Akron, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department. Protestors gathered in the city streets after seeing the bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. While the majority of the protestors, who...
AKRON, OH
wdrb.com

6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire. Authorities say a Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again. Akron police released video Sunday of the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The mayor called the June 27 shooting “heartbreaking” while asking for patience from the community. It isn't yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Akron, OH
Sports
Fox 19

MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire

Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video) This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Akron officials release bodycam video showing police shooting death of Jayland Walker. Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage. Vehicle...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mayor#Traffic Ticket#Violent Crime#Wjw#Jayland Walker Bci
WDIO-TV

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again, authorities said Sunday at a news conference.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Solon police ID girlfriend killed, boyfriend charged in crash

SOLON, Ohio -- Solon police on Monday released the names of a woman who died and her boyfriend who was arrested after police said he drove away from a traffic stop and crashed late Friday. Augustin Thompkins, 26, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio AG Yost comments on BCI investigation into police shooting in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a BCI investigation will take place into the officer-related shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in a press release on July 3. “People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. According to EMS, the victim was shot in the 3300 block of E. 65th. EMS rushed him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. At this...
CLEVELAND, OH
WRAL

Ohio police fire 90 shots, kill man during chase

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Outrage is building in Akron, Ohio, after a police chase led to the shooting death of a Black man. Police officers fired 90 shots at the man, NBC's George Solis reports.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

BCI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Akron

BCI is currently investigating the the fatal officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker during a traffic stop. This is according to a statement from Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost. In his statement, Yost says people deserve answers and that BCI will conduct a "complete, fair and expert investigation." "Body-worn camera...
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy