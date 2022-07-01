ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

MSP: Annapolis man arrested for child porn

By Nia Fitzhugh
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Annapolis man was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, Thursday. In June of this year, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received...

foxbaltimore.com

Shore News Network

Four Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Four teenagers and one adult were arrested for a cracking incident last week. According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. “While responding...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect allegedly shoots at Maryland officer, high-speed pursuit ends in Fairfax Co. crash

GERMANTOWN, Md. & TYSONS, Va. (7News) — A man is in police custody after he allegedly fired at random people Monday morning in a Germantown neighborhood, as well as a responding police officer, before leading cops on a high-speed chase into northern Virginia. The pursuit ended with a crash in Fairfax County, closing both directions of Route 7 at the Dulles Toll Road-Leesburg Pike interchange for several hours.
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
NBC Washington

Police Search for Suspect After Teen Shot in Fairfax County

A teenager was shot Sunday in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, authorities said. First responders were called at around 6:39 p.m. to an outdoor area of the Stony Brook Apartments complex located just off of Richmond Highway on Buckman Road, after a group of teens had gathered in an area next to the basketball court.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, nine others injured in Baltimore during violent July 4th weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was another holiday weekend marked by gun violence Baltimore. According to police, three people were killed and nine others were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Most of the shootings took place overnight and happened despite an uptick in police presence. We have a robust deployment...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 People Shot Near East Baltimore Intersection Within 14 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities. Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel. The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said. On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue. This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities. An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed In Fourth Of July Shooting In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed in a Fourth of July shooting that unfolded in southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near North Glover Street shortly after 3 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unidentified male shot multiple times in the upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Woodlawn Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week, according to authorities. Investigators are searching for Brandie Melany Diaz who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 28 in the Woodlawn area, police said. Diaz is 5’2 and 110 pounds, according to authorities. Anyone who has seen Diaz or who has information on her whereabouts please call 911 or 410-887-1340.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

MDTA police investigate reported shooting in Baltimore tunnel

Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a suspected shooting stemming from a road rage incident in the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. MDTA police said they received calls around 3:33 p.m. Friday that there was a shooting involving a black Honda sedan and a blue Chrysler sedan in the northbound lanes of Interstate 895 in the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
DOVER, DE

Community Policy