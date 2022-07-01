ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

WATCH: Weber County deputy saves ducklings from storm drain

By Craig Proffer
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mOr5_0gSAQIjR00

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Last Sunday, local law enforcement continued to help those in need, both people and animals alike.

When a Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputy caught word of some baby ducklings that fell into a storm drain, he sprung into action.

Utah laws going into effect on July 1

A video posted to the department’s Facebook page shows the helpless ducklings quacking out for help, that is until Weber County Deputy Watkins came to their rescue.

Getting his own feet wet, Deputy Watkins climbed into the drain at the Washington Terrace City Office, returning them safely to their mother.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeHrw_0gSAQIjR00
    (Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3LAy_0gSAQIjR00
    (Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYi2v_0gSAQIjR00
    (Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

“Serving the community can also include our animal friends! ,” the department said in a Facebook post.

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

Excellent work, Deputy Watkins!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Fatal auto-pedestrian incident in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pedestrian died Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Weber County. Both directions of 1050 East at Highway 89 in South Ogden were closed while police investigated the scene. No other details were initially provided.
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Girl, 8, critically injured at Kaysville City parade

Update: Kaysville police have corrected the child victim’s age to 8 from the previously announced 12. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old girl was critically injured during the Kaysville City parade on Monday morning. During the parade, “an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle...
KAYSVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weber County, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Weber County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Weber County, UT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Police: Medical emergency ends Kaysville parade

For an updated story, click here. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The remainder Kaysville City parade has been canceled after a medical emergency, Kaysville Police reported Monday. “The remainder of the Kaysville City parade is cancelled due to a medical emergency,” says a Facebook post issued...
KAYSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Centerville family talks evacuation, fire concerns

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Lufkin family said what started out as a night watching a Fourth of July movie turned into 12 people packing up their lives in a suitcase and deciding what objects in their home are the most important load in their car.  A wildfire continues to tear through the hills of Centerville.  “We […]
CENTERVILLE, UT
ABC4

Woman allegedly abducted, taken in motorhome in So. Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was heard yelling and seen attempting to escape from a white and beige motorhome Saturday evening, according to South Salt Lake Police. The woman was reportedly yelling for help, and for someone to call 911, as the woman stated that she was being “held.” During the incident, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

12-year-old caught with stack of fake bills at Park City Walmart

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after being caught with a stack of counterfeit bills at a Walmart store in Summit County. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Walmart Supercenter in Park City on June 29. Deputies responded to the retail store’s reports that the boy was […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Drain#Ducklings#Weber County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
Gephardt Daily

Centerville’s Deuel Creek Fire at 128 acres, no containment

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Deuel Creek Fire is still zero percent contained, and has grown an estimated 28 acres since Monday morning, when it was reported at 100 acres. “DeuelCreekFire currently at 128 acres and 0% contained,” says a statement issued at 1:46 p.m....
CENTERVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 injured as vehicle hauling boat rolls down embankment in Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, Sunday, July 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle hauling a boat rolled off the road and down an embankment in Ogden Canyon on Sunday evening. The Weber Fire District responded to the rollover crash...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Two men in custody after Ballpark area shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested two people overnight in connection with a shooting in the Ballpark area of Salt Lake City. Now in custody are Christopher Taliu, 25, and Ryan Lua, 47. Each is charged with aggravated assault...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 13 News

Fireworks-related fires keeping Utah departments on edge

SANDY, Utah — The holiday weekend’s high temperatures and gusty winds have firefighters stressing. Departments in northern Utah have already dealt with firework-related fires this weekend and are asking the community to help prevent any more. “It’s something that keeps us up at night,” said Battalion Chief Matt...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Two arrested in Ballpark club shooting that left one hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a Ballpark neighborhood shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) have identified the suspects as Ryan Lua, 47, and Christopher Taliu, 25. The victim is a 20-year-old man who was critically with gunshot wounds on Sunday, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD investigating Ballpark Community shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Dept. (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man critically injured Sunday morning. The investigation started at around 5:30 a.m., when police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting near 1485 S Major St. When officers responded to the incident, they reportedly located […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Woman trapped under SUV in SLC crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A left in critical condition after being trapped under an SUV that crashed into a Famous Footwear shoe store at 1170 East 2100 South in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that the investigation of this incident began at 3:45 p.m. when SLC911 received multiple […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy