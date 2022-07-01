'Coach K' completes full-circle journey

Corey B. Steffen, 67 of Cedarburg, Wisconsin passed away on June 30th from pancreatic cancer. Corey was born on February 18, 1955, to Robert and Marilyn Steffen (both deceased) in Sheboygan, WI. Growing up, he created mischief throughout the town, frequently with the support of his beloved siblings Phillip (Pamm) Steffen, Roberta (Robin) (Edwin) Radzins, Kim (Patsy) Steffen, John Steffen (deceased), Michael (Pam-deceased) Steffen, Lisa Steffen and Susie Steffen. Corey attended the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh and the University of Wisconsin- Madison to earn a degree in Pharmacology. Armed with a pocket protector, and seemingly infinite knowledge of compounds and medications, he served as the most diligent and animated pharmacist most have ever known, most recently at Wheaton Franciscan.
