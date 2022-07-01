“It’s not who you know, it’s who knows you.” Panel of CEOs emphasizes importance of networking

Northeast Wisconsin cities, schools and workplaces are increasingly turning to specialists to make sure their organizations take proper steps to encourage diversity, equity and inclusiveness. They’ve recognized that such “DEI” steps can help students, employees and communities be more welcoming and provide equal access to opportunities. But what exactly does DEI mean, and how is it working in real life in Wisconsin? To learn answers to those questions and more, Henry Sanders hosted a conversation with DEI professionals: Dr. Damira Gray, Nick Ivory, Jessica Francisco-Morales and Raiya Sankari-Diaz. This conversation was recorded live as part of the Home is Here series on the census and the region’s growing communities of color.
