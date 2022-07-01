ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

“It’s not who you know, it’s who knows you.” Panel of CEOs emphasizes importance of networking

By Robert Chappell
Madison365
Madison365
 2 days ago

It’s not often that you get to soak up wisdom from four CEOs at once – much less four CEOs who are women of color. But that’s exactly the opportunity afforded to Madison365 readers and viewers earlier this week. Pride PR founder Nepherterra Best led the...

madison365.com

Comments / 0

Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

