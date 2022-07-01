ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, PA

Westminster leads PAC Spring Academic Honor Roll with 105

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, Pa.--A total of 736 student-athletes have been named to the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Academic Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester. The PAC Academic Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale during their...

www.wcn247.com

WFMJ.com

Football: Penguins open 2023 season on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- According to Future Football Schedules, Youngstown State opens the 2023 season against Valparaiso, Thursday, August 31 at Stambaugh Stadium. The website has them at Ohio State (September 9) & home to Robert Morris (September 16th.) The Penguins opened the 2021 season on a Thursday, beating Incarnate Word.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ysnlive.com

INFINITY 16 GREEN TEAM COMPETES IN NATIONALS

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The Infinity 16 Green Volleyball Team out of Salem, Ohio is competing this weekend in Indianapolis at the USAV Nationals after earning a bid by winning the Mideast Qualifier held this past March. This is the first time in a long time that a club has had a team qualify and the first time ever that Infinity has sent a team. All the girls are from high schools in the tri-county area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
american-rails.com

Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad (P&LE): "The Little Giant"

The Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad was a relatively small system. It directly served the Pittsburgh region with lines extending as far as Connellsville to the southeast and Youngstown, Ohio to the northwest. Interestingly it never reached Lake Erie although it did become quite profitable moving raw materials for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Valley fireworks, Fourth of July events 2022

Looking to see some fireworks and celebrate this Fourth of July? Here's a comprehensive list of events in the Valley. Party on the Plaza: Sunday, July 3, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with fireworks after 10:00 at Austintown Plaza (6000, Mahoning Ave., Austintown) Annual 4th of July Parade: Monday, July...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Previewing the 2022 Big Butler Fair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- County fair season has officially arrived -- and the Big Butler Fair will get things rolling here in Western Pennsylvania.As KDKA's John Shumway found out in a visit to the fairgrounds, there's a lot more to offer than funnel cakes and blue ribbons -- with plenty of family, traditions, and friendly competition for everyone to enjoy.For generations, the Big Butler Fair has marked a mid-summer gathering, only missing once during the Civil War and again two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic."This is number 166. The Big Butler Fair and families have been coming here as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Slideshow: 4th of July events in the Mahoning Valley

Communities across the Mahoning Valley are celebrating Independence Day with parades, runs and other events. Below is a look at some events happening in the Valley Monday:. Austintown: Annual 4th of July Parade: Monday, July 4, 12:00 p.m. on Raccoon Road. Starts at Big Lots and will go up to Austintown Fitch High School.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Photo gallery: Anthrocon Day 2 in Pittsburgh

The 2022 Anthrocon Convention continued Friday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. “A fursuit is not a costume,” said Sam Conway, of North Carolina who is chairman and CEO of Anthrocon. “It’s wearable art. It’s how that person brings that character to life through an image. It’s about that vision.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Edward Steven Cancio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Steven Cancio (December 26, 1951 – June 9, 2022) passed away peacefully at Hospice House after a long illness. Steve was the devoted husband of 34 years to Judith Lynn (Tremba) Cancio and the proud father of Julianna Marie Cancio Harper and Jennifer Lynn Cancio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Around 500 power outages reported in Valley Monday

FirstEnergy is reporting a number of power outages across the Mahoning Valley. As of 3 p.m. Monday, the company is reporting just over 500 outages in the area. Trumbull County has the most outages with more than 300 spread across Champion (11), Farmington (110), Southington (112) and West Farmington (81).
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Backstreet Boys at Star Lake; Swimming Beaches & Swimming Pools; Drive-Ins & Ice Cream (Tues. 7/5/22)

The Backstreet Boys were a cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. Their music is anthemic of the years around the turn of the millennium. Their self-titled debut U.S. release didn’t hit until 1997, yet they still managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling records of the decade thanks to a handful of chart-topping singles. Globally, across nine studio albums they’ve sold over 130 million records, and they still pack arenas when they go on tour. Band members include Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell. The group’s latest release is 2019’s, DNA. The album features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Look for a BSB Christmas album out this holiday season. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
discovertheburgh.com

10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
ZELIENOPLE, PA

