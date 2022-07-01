ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball Creator Reveals Joke Hidden Within Piccolo's New Form Name

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super: Super Hero is already tearing across theaters in Japan, telling the tale of Piccolo and Gohan as they clash with the new androids of the Red Ribbon Army, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, while also facing down a major mysterious threat. With the movie hitting theaters globally this...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

One Piece Film: Red Panel Live Blog

Anime Expo is pushing forward with another massive event! If you did not know, One Piece: Red is taking over the massive convention ahead of its new movie release. This August, One Piece Film: Red will check in on Luffy as he prepares to undergo a wild new mission on the high seas. And as always, ComicBook.com is here on the ground to give fans a live look at the movie's panel featuring special guests like executive producer Shinji Shimizu!
COMICS
ComicBook

New FLCL Series Will Feature Music From The Pillows

Toonami has already proved that it's all-in when it comes to creating original anime series to help expand its roster, with the Cartoon Network programming block seeking to further bolster its library with a number of new series coming down the pike. With two new horror series in the works via Junji Ito's Uzumaki and Housing Complex C, Adult Swim is diving back into a familiar series in two new sequel series to FLCL. At this year's Anime Expo, Production IG, the company behind the two new series, revealed that the Pillows will supply the tunes for the series' return.
COMICS
ComicBook

Two New She-Hulk Photos Released Feature Jennifer Walters and Titania

Two new She-Hulk photos have made their way onto the Internet. In these images, Jennifer Walters and Titania seem to be in a courtroom. It is unknown if these are from the same scene. But, the trailers for the series hint at some kind of action going down during a case. (Courtroom walls usually don't give away without a little bit of coaxing.) She-Hulk Daily captured the photos of the two women, and fans are hungry for as much as they can get in this regard. Empire Magazine also posted some images of Tatiana Maslany's character hopping out of that limousine in the trailer. While the CGI has been a constant source of conversation around the series, things have improved on that front and fans can expect even more footage before She-Hulk premieres on Disney+ next month. Check out the new images for yourself down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Panty & Stocking Fans Can't Believe the Anime is Coming Back

The stories are true, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new project over 12 years after the original series aired, and fans can't believe the classic anime series is really coming back. When Studio Trigger was first founded by members of the former Gainax studio, the company then went on to make some of the most notable and memorable original series over the course of its decade long run. To celebrate this milestone tenth anniversary, Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to surprise fans everywhere that the classic Gainax series is making a comeback with new material.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo Art Reveals First Look at Namor

Thor: Love and Thunder is poised to hit theaters next week, but Marvel fans have another big release to look forward to this year: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and while fans are excited to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue the Black Panther story, they're also excited for the much-rumored introduction of Namor, especially after the casting of Tenoch Huerta. Back in May, fans got a very blurry glimpse of what Huerta's Namor might look like and now, thanks to some new and much more clear promo art shared by the Twitter account @MCU_Facility, which also shared a look at Attuma earlier today, we're getting our best look yet at the Sub-Mariner.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Brings Back Luke Hemsworth as Bootleg God for Old Spice

Luke Hemsworth is reprising his role as a "bootleg" Thor in a new ad for Old Spice. Inspired by his role in Thor: Ragnarok, in which Hemsworth played an unnamed Asgardian actor portraying Thor in a play, the ad sees the young actor suit up in his older brother's thunder god duds once again. It's a clever way to get a real MCU tie-in for a product like this, without having to break the bank on getting one of the biggest celebrities on the planet to do your ad. And, hey! Luke was (kind of) Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, too!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Releases Rumor-Starting Photo

Hugh Jackman continues to toy with the internet's emotions. The former Wolverine actor took to Twitter this morning with a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt, ominously captioned, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." This tweet is in response to Jackman's rumor-igniting social...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Thor: Love and Thunder's Rotten Tomatoes score is out. Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok has a 75% "fresh" score on the review aggregator as of this writing, with 67 critic reviews counted. There's no fan review score yet, which is not unusual for highly secretive blockbusters like the ones Marvel makes. So far, the reviews from critics online have been less uniformly positive than Ragnarok was, but largely positive, with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson calling it "electrifying and erratic." The film brings back Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster has been largely absent since Thor: The Dark World. This time, though, she has powers.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Mario Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch lite, and Switch OLED have a new Mario surprise. Unlike the "free" N64 and Sega Genesis games, this new Mario surprise is not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, which is to say the premium tier of the subscription service. That said, you do need to be a subscriber. If you're on any of the aforementioned trio of consoles but don't have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you're out of luck.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Stranger Things Season 4 Monopoly Game Is On Sale Now

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix, bringing "an explosive and exhausting ending to an extended journey" as Patrick Cavanaugh noted in his ComicBook.com review. However, parts of that journey were spoiled back in May when key plot points were leaked in an upcoming version of Stranger Things Monopoly from Hasbro. The controversial board game in question is now available to pre-order online, and we have all of the details below. Spoiler warning!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Studio Trigger Bringing Back Classic Gainax Anime for Season 2

Studio Trigger is bringing back one of their major anime classics for a much requested second season run! Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt has officially announced it will be returning for Season 2! Studio Trigger is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the studio, and in that decade the studio has released some of the most unique anime projects of all time. But what made it unique from the outset was the fact that it was a studio formed by former Gainax employee, Hiroyuki Imaishi, who has since gone on to direct some of Trigger's projects in the decade since its founding.
COMICS
ComicBook

Rent-a-Girlfriend Reveals Season 2 Episode Count

Rent-a-Girlfriend is now back up and running with Season 2 of the series, and now it has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The anime adaptation taking Reiji Miyajima's original manga series is the first of the major franchises returning in a packed Summer 2022 anime schedule full of these huge returns. The romantic comedy series has quite a lot more competition this time around compared to the bare schedule the first season debuted with two years ago, but the second season's first episode is already teasing some new twists to Kazuya's life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney in Danger of Losing Exclusive Rights to Mickey Mouse

In less than two years, the first animated short featuring the character of Mickey Mouse will fall into the public domain, and Disney will no longer be able to prevent other artists or companies from using the character's likeness under U.S. copyright law. Of course, this assumes that nothing changes between now and January 1, 2024, when the character is currently scheduled to become public domain. In the past, Disney has lobbied aggressively to change copyright laws in order to benefit them and other corporations that hold copyrights nearing their natural expiration date. So far, it does not appear there are any major changes coming to U.S. copyright law -- and if not, it could signal a major change.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 12 Games Releasing in July

Xbox announced this week another set of Xbox Game Pass games set to release in July with 12 titles confirmed this time. Some of those games are day one releases as we've come to expect from Xbox Game Pass while others are ones that have already been out and are ones to look forward to in the coming weeks. In a surprising turn of events, some games have also made a return to the Xbox Game Pass catalog after previously being taken out.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Review: An Electrifying and Erratic Encore

The past few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been a time of great invention, with the franchise's "Phase Four" of movies and Disney+ shows finding new ways to reinvent the wheel of how to adapt Marvel Comics. In and amongst the emotional character studies and the canon-shattering multiversal adventures, the franchise has been at its best when it's gotten weirder, more character-driven, and more comic-accurate — all things that Thor: Love and Thunder proves to be in spades. While decidedly smaller-scale compared to some of the MCU's more recent cinematic entries, Love and Thunder has had a unique set of expectations surrounding it, both as the first "fourquel" within the overall franchise, and the long-awaited follow-up to Taika Waititi's inventive and surprising work on 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Love and Thunder wholeheartedly works to subvert those expectations at essentially every single turn, and it becomes a more compelling, if slightly more disheveled, film because of it. At its best, Thor: Love and Thunder is unabashedly big-hearted and gleefully outrageous – even if it occasionally gets crushed by the execution of its own ambitions.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eagle-Eyed Marvel Fan Notices When America Chavez Stole the Sling Ring From Doctor Strange

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have plenty of time to pore over the Sam Raimi flick frame-by-frame in the never-ending hunt for whatever Easter eggs they can find. When it comes to one eagle-eyed MCU fan, that means narrowing down the exact moment Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) stole the sling ring of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Loki Season Two Set Photos Include Teasers of Marvel's Most Obscure Heroes

Set photos for the second season of Marvel's Loki reveal a look at what appears to be a 1970s English street, where movie posters tease appearances by some obscure Marvel heroes. It seems that within whatever timeline Loki is visiting here, the characters of Zaniac and Phone Ranger are both headlining major motion pictures. Which, honestly, kind of feels like a great timeline to be in, so good for Loki. There is not much context here, but there is also a fictional movie poster featuring the likeness of Kingo, the Bollywood actor played by Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel's Eternals.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Disney World Attraction Receives Update

A fan-favorite ride at Walt Disney World has gotten an update with a sneaky reference to an old EPCOT attraction. This week, the Carousel of Progress at Tomorrowland received an update, with the family featured at the end of the ride receiving new modern-looking clothes. While all of the characters have received updated and modern clothing, several of the animatronic characters have also been given facial makeovers, with the father receiving a darker hair color and the mother receiving a new hairstyle and a new pair of glasses. You can check out the updated looks below:
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Adds More Bonuses to Anniversary Event

Pokemon Go has announced some new bonuses for the upcoming Anniversary Event. Earlier today, Niantic confirmed that players at Pokemon Go Fest: Berlin were able to complete several Ultra Unlock challenges, which would cause the upcoming worldwide Anniversary Event to receive several new features. Most notably, Pansear will be available worldwide for a limited time in the wild and in raids. Typically, Pansear is only available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. Additionally, Unown E will also appear in the wild during the event.
VIDEO GAMES

