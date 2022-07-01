ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dunkirk Gears Up For Independence Day Celebration

By Jackson Hickey
wnynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNKIRK – Northern Chautauqua County is among the many places preparing for a weekend full of festivities this Independence Day. The Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk will play host to several events for the public spanning the next few days. A 5k run is planned to kick...

wnynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

WATCH: Mayville 4th of July Parade

MAYVILLE – For the first time in two years, the village of Mayville hosted an Independence Day Parade. The event is part of a daylong celebration, which kicked off with a grand parade down Route 394 at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4th. Following the parade, a petting zoo,...
MAYVILLE, NY
YourErie

Thousands line up for Millcreek Fourth of July Parade

The Fourth of July Parade returned to Millcreek Township on Monday, and thousands of spectators lined up along West 12th Street to watch. Chelsea Swift was live from West 12th Street near the Erie International Airport as the parade was wrapping up. Thousands of Erie residents celebrated the Fourth of July in Millcreek Township with […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Horns of Hope Convoy Returns for Second Run

For the second year in a row, a fundraiser in support of individuals with a disability or terminal illness featured a parade of several semi trucks traveling across northern Chautauqua County on Saturday. The 2nd annual Horns of Hope Convoy began at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, then went through Fredonia, Brocton, Westfield, and back to Dunkirk. WDOE News spoke with Johnnie Lindstrom, the organizer of the event, before the convoy began. She says the event provided individuals with a disability or terminal illness to ride in a semi...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

City of Erie celebrates Independence Day with Lights over Lake Erie

The City of Erie will be celebrating Independence Day with the return of “Lights over Lake Erie.” The annual fireworks display will be on Sunday night at the Bicentennial tower starting at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the tower at Dobbins Landing and can be seen from points along the Bayfront. The […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Dunkirk Gears#Dunkirk#Www Cityofdunkirk Com#The Apple App Store And
2 On Your Side

Chalkfest Buffalo returning to RiverWorks in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chalkfest Buffalo is returning to the Queen City next month. The free annual event will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, at Buffalo RiverWorks. This year the theme is Superheroes. "ChalkFest Buffalo! not only provides a variety of activities for adults and...
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Fourth of July: Where to see Fireworks, parades this holiday weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend and aren’t sure what to do, we have compiled a list for you of local fireworks shows and parades so you don’t miss a thing. Fireworks Lights Over Lake Erie: Sunday, July 3 — 10 p.m. at Dobbins Landing in downtown […]
ERIE, PA
CNHI

Taste of Buffalo returns this weekend

The Taste of Buffalo returns to downtown Buffalo this weekend with 11 new restaurants and food trucks. Participating for the first time are Alchemy Wine and Beer, Big Ditch Brewing Co., Brodies, Caribbean Flava, Fat Lady’s Cakes & Pies, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, KT Caribbean Cuisine, Mi IsLa, Mother Cluckers, Steaksters, and Unbridled Café.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Middle School Band Director Nominated For National Award

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown Middle School Band Director has been nominated for a national award. Jefferson Middle School Band Director, Carrie Pawelski, was nominated by a former student to recognize her dedication and commitment to sharing her passion for music with others. “I got nominated for the Grammy Music...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wbtai.com

4th of July News Brief

In a response to the Supreme Court Decision that New York’s restriction that someone applying to get a concealed carry permit need a stated reason for carrying outside the home is unconstitutional Governor Hochul announced signing emergency legislation to restrict gun owners. The new legislation restricts places where permit holders are allowed to carry firearms. Areas where guns will not be allowed to be carried include Times Square, churches, bars, restaurants, airports, public parks, subways, trains, buses, ferries, schools, libraries, public parks, zoos, homeless shelters, and private property without permission of the property owner. Democrats hail this as a landmark decision with Hochul saying this will make New Yorkers “feel safer.” And that it is the “embodiment of what it means to be an American. In honor of our 4th of July weekend.” Republicans called it a “national embarrassment” and vowed that these restrictions would also be declared unconstitutional.
POLITICS
YourErie

Three swimmers to make swim from Canada to Erie

After a two year hiatus from swimming across Lake Erie due to the world issues and border closures, the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association is back and ready for three amazing swimmers to hit our waters and make part of history again. The first swimmer in on Sunday night is Abby Fairman, who left […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Marine Patrol assists boat that becomes grounded on Chautauqua Lake

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol assisted a boat that became grounded in a shallow area of Chautauqua Lake near the village of Celoron late Sunday evening. The Sheriff's Office says the incident was first reported around 11:30 pm and deputies were able to safely remove three adults and one small child from the vessel and transport them to shore with their patrol boat. The unit also assisted with freeing the vessel Monday morning. There were no injuries reported.
CELORON, NY
2 On Your Side

New all-inclusive playground opens in Village of Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — There was a ribbon-cutting Saturday in Depew for a brand new playground that will give children of all abilities a chance to play. The West Dawson Park inclusive playground includes wheelchair ramps, sensory activities, and adaptive swings. Officials say the new space will ensure children and families have a safe, accessible place to play.
DEPEW, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Illegal Dumping Becomes An Increasing Problem In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – Illegal dumping of garbage is an increasing problem within the City of Jamestown, with local leaders pushing for action to combat the issue. Department of Development Director Crystal Surdyk says rising trash and debris are plaguing city streets. “We’ve got our plummet and blight activities, so our...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York’s Most Photographic Location Opening Soon

Soon Tik Tokers and Instagram Influencers will be coming to Western New York to take photos at one of the most photographic locations in the entire state. The Sunflowers Of Sanborn will be opening very soon. According to their website, the opening date will be August 1st. When the Sunflowers...
SANBORN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy