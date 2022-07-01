ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Poll average indicates fall races could be competitive

By Brian Porter
Fort Morgan Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe result of Republican Party primary voters’ statewide decisions Tuesday could be competitive general elections in Colorado, according to the Real Clear Politics polling. Two of the key races are for U.S. Senate and governor. In the Senate race, Democrat Michael Bennet is seeking his third term and will be opposed...

www.fortmorgantimes.com

Comments / 0

