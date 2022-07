SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A hot air balloon was seen hovering over homes in South Salinas on the 4th of July. Salinas Police said they received multiple calls at 8 a.m., and residents were able to speak with the three people in the basekt. That's how low the balloon got to the ground. Salinas Police said The post South Salinas residents see hot air balloon near homes on 4th of July appeared first on KION546.

SALINAS, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO