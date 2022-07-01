ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Shinedown officially welcome you to 'Planet Zero': Listen now

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtGXn_0gSAOGT300

At long last, Shinedown has officially landed on Planet Zero .

Listen to songs handpicked by Shinedown on Shinedown’s Drive All Night

Shinedown is back with their first new album since 2018 as Planet Zero marks the seventh studio record from the band. Planet Zero sees Shinedown tackle a variety of issues - societal forces that keep us divided, cancel culture, misinformation, and the negative effects on social media.

Despite the bleakness of the themes found on the record, Shinedown offers a message of hope, perseverance, triumph, and the power of human connection.

WATCH: Shinedown frontman Brent Smith takes us inside Planet Zero

Musically, Shinedown took a vastly different path on Planet Zero as the band opted for a stripped down approach when writing and recording the album. In a previous interview with Audacy, frontman Brent Smith said the band focused on "three chords, four guys, and the truth” rather than pushing the layered sounds, vocals, and extra instrumentation that they’ve been known for.

If you want to dig even deeper into Planet Zero , be sure to listen to Shinedown’s Drive All Night and Audacy All New to hear more songs from the record.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Listen Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Audacy

Watch j-hope step out on his own for 'MORE'

“MORE” represents the first single from j-hope’s debut solo album Jack in the Box, which is due for a July 15th release. The song is also the first solo track released by a BTS member since the group announced they would be taking time off.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy's Country Hit Pick of the Week: Luke Bryan - ‘Country On’

Our Audacy Country "Hit Pick of the Week" is “Country On” by Luke Bryan. Country superstar Luke Bryan is celebrating 4th of July week in a big way with the release of his brand new song, “Country On.” A musical tribute to all the hard-working Americans, the song is sure to resonate with many and keep Independence Day vibes going every time you press play.
MUSIC
Audacy

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Luke Bryan

Audacy's Katie Neal welcomes Luke Bryan to our airwaves as this week’s co-host for the Superstar Power Hour on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out Luke Bryan Radio. Country superstar Luke Bryan is celebrating the beginning of...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy