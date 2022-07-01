Throw Your Mattress Away Immediately If You Notice This

I actually enjoy cleaning. True story! And, so many of my cleaning and lifestyle habits and routines come from what my mother taught me about attention to detail over the years. Her teachings are the reason I leave my bedding undone while I get ready in the morning (so it can air out) and why I must open the blinds first thing in the morning to let the light in. (I simply can’t not do this.) Another one of her steadfast rules is that you never ever use the rag that you use for cleaning the toilet to do any single other thing, which is why I always start my bathroom-cleaning armed with at least two rags.

