Throw Your Mattress Away Immediately If You Notice This

By Pasan Perera
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Though we spend nearly a third of our time asleep, we don't pay as close attention to our mattress as we should. Here are some signs it's time to replace...

www.housedigest.com

The Kitchn

The Single Most Important Thing My Mom Did Every Night to Clean Our Kitchen Sink

I actually enjoy cleaning. True story! And, so many of my cleaning and lifestyle habits and routines come from what my mother taught me about attention to detail over the years. Her teachings are the reason I leave my bedding undone while I get ready in the morning (so it can air out) and why I must open the blinds first thing in the morning to let the light in. (I simply can’t not do this.) Another one of her steadfast rules is that you never ever use the rag that you use for cleaning the toilet to do any single other thing, which is why I always start my bathroom-cleaning armed with at least two rags.
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
House Digest

House Digest

