Pritzker discusses future plans if reelected, calls opponent too extreme in one-on-one interview

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- One of the first things Governor JB Pritzker did after defeating a nominal opponent in Tuesday’s primary was to sit for two days of interviews with statehouse reporters.

He told WBBM Thursday that “anti-corruption” Aurora mayor Richard Irvin turned out to be corrupt himself, and that Republican primary winner State Sen. Darren Bailey is “the most extreme candidate that came through that primary … Darren Bailey is just off the rails!”

Pritzker also called him “a Trumpy, MAGA Republican”, who does not fit into a state which soundly went for Democrats in 2016 and 2020.

The governor did not address the question of a preferred opponent, capping a primary season in which he and the Democratic Governors’ Association were accused of using advertising to manipulate Bailey ahead of Irvin.

Pritzker said he would call a special session this month to bolster abortion protections in pro-choice Illinois in light of last week’s U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade .

"Well it's important that we secure women's rights. Women's right to choose is taken away of they don't have access to those rights and that's something we want to secure in a special session."

He said expanding “capacity” and making it easier for people to come from out of state to terminate pregnancies here would be the priority, but that the special session would only take a day or two, adding that abortion would not dominate the 2023 spring legislative session.

He also responded to critics, who say Illinois is not doing enough to strengthen ethics.

"My first year in office would increase transparency in lobbying. In my second year, we' remove the revolving door-then address the statement of economic interest...make sure that you're reporting more when you're required to."

Pritzker said if elected, he would serve a four-year term. He previously has sidestepped questions about any aspirations beyond the office of governor.

The whole interview can be heard here .

