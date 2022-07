I was at a trendy cafe when I bought a fancy açai bowl with perfectly sliced fruit. I mashed a piece of a banana and fed it to my nine-month-old son. Within 10 minutes, his face reddened like he had been in the sun for too long. For a microsecond, I thought he was reacting to banana. Then, I remembered the peanut butter on top. Still, I didn’t believe it was an allergy. After all, I had given him peanut butter twice before when he was six months old and it was uneventful on both occasions. We also didn’t have any family history of food allergies. His three-year-old sister ate everything fearlessly.

