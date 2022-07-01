Richmond County deputy accused of filling up own vehicle with county's gas card fired

A deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and fired after police said he used the county department's fuel card to fill up his own vehicle's tank.

On June 21 at a Circle K gas station on Washington Road Deputy Tyler Wood filled his patrol vehicle, completed the transaction, then filled up another using the same county-issued card, a news release about the incident said.

Gas prices in Georgia:AAA says gas hit highest recorded average

Road patrol deputy shot:Woman fled with child before shooting Richmond County deputy

Wood was arrested Thursday and charged with financial transaction card fraud and violation of oath of office.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Wood, a road patrol deputy, had been with the department for a year and three months, since April 2021.