Less than a tenth of an inch of rain was recorded in downtown SF Saturday — but it was still enough to beat the perception record for the day. Just 0.04 inches of rain was measured downtown, though it was still enough to best a decades-old record for the day, beating the day's previous rainfall record set in 1980; there's still a chance of light sprinkles of rain wetting SF later today. [Twitter]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO