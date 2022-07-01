These Hudson Valley spots made Google's 'top dog' list

Just in time for the July Fourth weekend, a prime hot dog (and grilling) time, comes a list from Google on the highest rated and most searched hot dog shops on Google maps across the state, and the country.

Here are the spots in the Hudson Valley that came out as the "top dogs" (sorry, couldn't resist the pun).

Tops in the nation

Holydog has a loyal following! Along with being ranked #38 in the nation, it was number one in the "Upstate New York" category, and ranked No. 3 statewide. Since opening in 2012, the restaurant owned by Jaime Palacios, also known as Chino, has become a staple of the Orange County city. Customers can grab one of the seats lining the window overlooking the Middletown Police Department's headquarters or sit on the church pew right outside the bright blue painted restaurant. On the menu, you'll find the Danish Dog covered in remoulade, mustard, ketchup, pickle slices and crispy onions, the Chilean Dog topped with kraut, avocado, tomato, mustard and chipotle mayo, or can build their own hot dog. Customers can also find sausages and fries on the menu. 44 W Main St., Middletown, 845-649-7495, facebook.com/Holydog-247297822055726/ .

If you don't know the Chinese-looking pagoda-styled stand in Mamaroneck, famous for its split down the middle, hot dogs grilled in a "secret sauce" and served on a toasted bun, then you need to brush up on your Westchester history. The iconic hot dog business — with its forever favorite Walter's mustard — dates to 1919 when Walter Warrington started the family business on Palmer Avenue in Mamaroneck. Walter's was #58 on the list of top 100 searches in the country.

The company, which is still family-owned, has since branched out, opening a sit-down eatery in White Plains in 2018, and expanding into food trucks, which are now known as much for its hot dogs as it is now for catering to celebrities thanks to its presence on film sets (Hello Mrs. Maisel! and Blue Bloods!) We also know (but can't tell!) of the many celebrities that have visited the pagoda over the years. Nationally, Walter's was among the top 100 most searched on Google maps, rated number 58. But hey, Google, we coulda told you that! 937 Palmer Ave., Mamaroneck, 914-500-5029; 186 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, 914-397-9406, waltershotdogs.com

Top 10 in New York

Open since, 2018 — and located in the former White Plains bus depot — The Dog Den is filled with lots of "frank talk." Owner Dennis Rubich is 7'1" and there's a sign here claiming that any customer taller than him can eat for free. There are plenty of choices: 58 different combos with creative names like The White Plains Tiger (tortilla strips, chili, pico de galo and jalapeños), The Spicy Is Oh So Nicey (chili, raw red onions, shredded Jack Cheese, siracha sauce, pepper flakes and jalapeños), The Hawaii 5-Oh Yeah (bacon bites, pineapple chunks, crushed potato chips, aged cheddar) and The Fancy Schmancy (spice pimento cheese and crushed Ritz crackers). In keeping with the "fun on a roll" theme, he has a wall of famous/infamous "Franks" photos with which he takes certain liberties with. There's Aretha Frank-lin, for example, as well as the fictional Frank Underwood (from "House of Cards"), Bethenny Frank-el, James Frank-o, the Frank-en Weenie, and Frank-enstein. 1 Main St., 914-328-3288, thedogdenwhiteplains.com

Talk about convenience. This kosher hot dog stand, located inside the Monsey 7-Eleven is popular not only for its hot dogs, but also it's sausages, wraps, knishes, cholent and more, making it an ideal afternoon to late night munch spot. 14 College Road, 845-596-0931, kosherheaven.business.site

This blink-and-you'll-miss-it storefront, which mostly operates on takeout (though there's a nice-sized garden in the back) has long been a neighborhood favorite known for its hot dogs, lubins (shredded beef on a hot dog roll) and sandwiches. It was taken over by Sal Fragale, who many in Tarrytown know from his years at Yogurt La Crepe, in 2020 after he purchased it from the previous owner, and, thankfully, is still just as reliably good. Google proves it as on their top ten list of the hot dog shops in New York. 38 Main St., 914-372-7979, lubinlinks.com

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: These Hudson Valley spots made Google's 'top dog' list