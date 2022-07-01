ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Another inmate at Cuyahoga Co jail mistakenly released

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found yet another inmate mistakenly released from the Cuyahoga County jail.

The latest case happened a week ago, and the inmate was captured hours later.

But, this has been a chronic problem at the Cuyahoga County jail dating back years even with new procedures in place to prevent it.

The county says, last Friday, jailers released Andre Lovett on a county weapons case even while he still had an arrest warrant out from Cleveland police on a gun case. The county says corrections staff, somehow, did not immediately catch the Cleveland warrant before releasing Lovett.

We’re told Lovett was released early in the evening, but then authorities arrested him in the wee hours of the next morning.

Back in April, a murder suspect was mistakenly released. He ended up arrested in Indiana.

In 2020, we revealed three inmates mistakenly released from the same jail on the same day.

All of those prisoners faced charges for assaulting women. And, they all ended up back in the system.

But, there have been other cases of releases by accident, as well, from the Cuyahoga County jail.

The county has disciplined some corrections officers. And, new procedures and checks and balances have been put into place to make sure every inmate released is, in fact, free to walk out the door.

Yet, the problem has happened again.

In the latest case, the county says an internal review is underway to determine how the release occurred even with a warrant out for the inmate.

Meantime, Friday, Andre Lovett appeared before a county judge to answer to an indictment on two weapons charges. Records show he plead not guilty, and the judge set bond for him.

Cora Ida Dora
2d ago

Is there any accountability for negligence in this system? I mean manager accountability,not some mismanaged underling. Is all of this confusion because of affirmative action hiring practices?If so it is past time to hire the best candidate, not the most politically suitable one.Lets start holding politicians responsible for their blunders and punish them with jail.

