HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Fourth of July celebrations took hold in Hamilton County with festivities across each city. People lined the streets in Noblesville to get a glimpse of their annual parade. The march kicked off shortly before 5 p.m. Hoosiers braved the heat and sun to catch a glimpse of their neighbors riding by on floats. Candy may have been the most frequent hand out, but bottles of water became the most popular.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO