Allen County, IN

United Wayne of Allen County refocuses

By Wes Mills
Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

United Way of Allen County says it is refocusing its strategy and priorities as a nonprofit. The organization partnered with the Community Research Institute of Purdue University Fort Wayne to gather data and...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

WANE 15

Downtown Fort Wayne firework preparations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The downtown fireworks are a favorite in the Summit city, but do you know the preparations it takes to put them on? Matt Loraine of Melrose Pyrothechnics, Inc. says it takes about a year in advance to plan for this firework show. “With permitting, insurance ordering product, designing the show, the weeks […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Veterans group unveils name of 6,000 square foot expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum unveiled the name of its new 6,000 square-foot building during a ceremony Monday. The W. Paul Wolf War History Museum has been under construction since the beginning of the year and is expected to be completed later this summer. The building is adjacent to the existing facility at 2122 O’Day Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Downtown Van Wert is the place to be the night of July 9th

On July 9th, Van Wert is the place to be as three events come together in the downtown. Main Street Van Wert will be holding their first-ever block party on Central Avenue. It is billed to be the biggest summer event in the downtown area complete with food, kids' activities, and some special live music.
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

Allen County sheriff, prosecutor concerned as permitless carry begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As of Friday, July 1, regular folk don’t have to worry about acquiring for a permit to carry a handgun. House Bill 1296 took effect Friday. It repeals the law requiring people to get a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. That means people don’t have to get a license or permit from the state as long as they’re allowed to have a handgun.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
visitkosciuskocounty.org

Stranger Things to Investigate in Kosciusko County, Indiana

Hawkins, Indiana may not be a real place, but Indiana still definitely has more than its fair share of mysterious, bizarre, and paranormally active locations. “In the 17 years I’ve been doing this I have investigated some of the most haunted locations in the United States. That being said, some of the most active locations I have ever seen have been right here in our own community.” Greg Steffe testified.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Great Lakes Now

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said June 23. The fish kill began last week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

TheBiKeWriTer | Joining the family in Fairmount, IN; exploring home of James Dean

July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
FAIRMOUNT, IN
#Food Security
WANE-TV

Retired nurse aided man reportedly killed by fireworks in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a snap decision, one made in a split second as Gail Rosner had done a thousand times over the last 40 years. Rosner saw the fire, and she saw the man down. That’s when the retired nurse ran to perform CPR on a man she said was suffering from burns during a fireworks show in a southeast side neighborhood Sunday night.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

5 hurt in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two vehicle crash sent five people to area hospitals. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Monday night on Ridenour Road at Scott Road in Farmer Township in Defiance County. Police say a 2018 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Ridenour and […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Bluffton News-Banner

Police Notebook: 07-02-2022

Thursday, 8:32 p.m., residence in the 100 block of North Morgan Street. Report of men and women yelling. Officer responded. Whoever was yelling was gone. Friday, 12:24 a.m., 1400 block of West Wiley Avenue. Bluffton police officer pulled over a vehicle and arrested the driver, Juan Herrera, 55, Indianapolis, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,500. Herrera reportedly smelled of alcohol, appeared intoxicated, failed field sobriety tests and declined to take a portable Breathalyzer test.
BLUFFTON, IN
wfft.com

Five area boys selected for all-state teams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association dropped this year's all-state baseball lineups. Representing in 4A is catcher Sam Gladd out of Columbia City high school. In 2A there were three representatives, Alec Hershberger (Fairfield) and Owen Willard (Eastside). Willard is a repeat all-state performer.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Possible drowning in Big Long Lake

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 2-year-old boy was airlifted out of Big Long Lake Saturday evening and brought to a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department. The condition and identity of the boy is unknown. WANE 15 will update this story as...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Suspect in custody after vehicle pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A pursuit that started in DeKalb County ended in Allen County in a subdivision on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. At around 7:14 p.m. Saturday, the New Haven Police Department assisted with a vehicle pursuit at the intersection of Maplecrest Road and Lake Avenue. New Haven Officers attempted to stop traffic in the intersection and deploy stop sticks.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Take a ride in WWII-era planes for the holiday weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One way to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend is by taking flight on a plane dating back to World War II. Go back in time at the Airpower History Tour with WWII planes like the B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, T-6 Texan, and P-51 Mustang Gunfighter. Flights range from 20 minutes to 40 minutes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fire crews battle flames in Urbana wheat field

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A wheat field was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon in Wabash County. Fire crews battled the flames off Highway 13 in Urbana. Volunteer firefighters with the Urbana Community Fire Department announced the incident on Facebook. They thanked fire crews from the surrounding areas- including Roann, Lagro and Noble Township- who assisted to get the flames under control.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Jet truck driver killed in MI air show accident

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — One person with ties to Fort Wayne has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show. Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WANE-TV

Man, boy hurt in shooting in SE Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Monday in a southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood. Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 a shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. near South Hanna and Colerick streets. Fort Wayne Police said Tuesday that...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Remembering the 2012 derecho ten years later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Ten years ago today, Fort Wayne was hit hard by a different derecho. That storm left parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio without power for at least a week. The storms will likely be remembered for years to come. Both derechos...
FORT WAYNE, IN

