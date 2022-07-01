ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Providence Journal

Closed for swimming due to high bacteria, but open for shellfishing: What's up with that?

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRW5i_0gSAKfTw00

Dave Bonney was perplexed last week when he learned the state would let him dig shellfish near Barrington Town Beach, but also recommended against swimming at the beach, saying it was unhealthy due to high bacteria counts.

Bonney lived in Rhode Island for 32 years but now lives in Swansea. He has an out-of-state Rhode Island recreational shellfishing license and said he was planning to go clamming "just to the southeast of Barrington Town Beach," part of the state's Conditional Area A.

"How can an area be open to clamming but closed to swimming?" Bonney wondered.

Bonney raised his question with the state Department of Environmental Management, which monitors water quality at the state's shellfishing beds and determines when they should be closed. Bonney received a detailed explanation, but he was still skeptical and decided to leave shellfish off his menu, at least temporarily.

Back in business:RI Health Department recommends reopening beaches in Warwick, Barrington, Kingston, Coventry

"Yours is an interesting question that we get a few times each summer as beach closures are announced," David Borkman, principal environmental scientist for the DEM's shellfish water quality program, wrote.

The bottom line: The state tests for different types of bacteria in determining whether an area should be closed to swimming or shellfishing, according to Borkman.

"The bacterial standards used for monitoring of shellfish waters and swimming beaches target two different groups of bacteria," Borkman wrote.

Both standards are based on "epidemiological studies that have undergone extensive peer review," according to Borkman.

Two different state departments are tasked with monitoring water quality for swimming and harvesting shellfish: the DEM and the state Department of Health.

Exploring the issue:What's causing so many seabirds to turn up dead on RI beaches?

The state DEM tracks water quality in shellfishing areas, monitoring "for a very specific group of bacteria (fecal coliform) that is indicative of exposure to warm-blooded animal waste (such as sewage, pet waste, wild animal waste)," Borkman explained.

The state Department of Health monitors swimming beaches and tests for "a broader group of bacteria (Enterococci) whose presence has been associated with increased risk of illness after swimming," Borkman wrote.

The state Department of Health recommended the closing of Barrington Town Beach on Tuesday after finding high levels of enterococci bacteria. (The Health Department recommended reopening the beach to swimming on Thursday afternoon, after the bacteria count returned to safe levels.)

At the State House:Shoreline access bill unanimously passes RI House; awaits Senate action

In his response to Bonney, Borkman noted that water tests in Upper Narragansett Bay, in the Barrington Beach area on June 16 and June 23 showed fecal coliform bacteria "well below" the standard for shutting down the area for shellfishing.

The "vast majority" of bacteria in Narragansett Bay "are benign, and in fact are a food source to many organisms including filter-feeding shellfish," according to Borkman. "However, a small subset of pathogenic (to humans) bacteria may be present in marine waters."

Rhode Island and all other shellfish-producing states follow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's National Shellfish Sanitation Program, which requires testing for "various bacterial indicators that are well-correlated with human illnesses after eating shellfish," Borkman wrote.

"Enterococci are typically not considered harmful to humans, but their presence in the environment may indicate that other disease-causing agents such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa may also be present," Borkman said. "If humans are exposed these pathogens by swimming, there is an increased risk of human illness."

Bonney wasn't sold.

"If I am swimming (and) I ingest water – the DOH standard says I might get sick from the Enterococci or other things associated with them," Bonney wrote. "I ingest the water through my mouth or nose – I get sick. Clams are in the same water. .... Are we saying the clams do not ingest these same bacteria...?"

Bonney decided he wouldn't go clamming as long as the no-swimming advisory was in place. He said he planned to celebrate the Fourth of July "sans clams."

That changed when the Health Department lifted its advisory Thursday afternoon. On Friday morning, Bonney said he planned to cut out of work early Friday, so he could catch low tide in time to dig some quahogs.

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Comments / 2

Related
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Beaches packed for the Fourth of July

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR — Monday's perfect summer weather attracted thousands of people to Rhode Island's beaches for the Fourth of July. A packed Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett was one of the state's most popular spots. "It's very, very, very crowded," Max Nichols said. "Packed like it's literally so...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Bridge in Westerly temporarily closed for 3 months

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said a bridge in Westerly is temporarily closed starting Tuesday. The Cottrel Bridge, which takes Westerly Bradford Road over the McGowan Brook, will be closed for three months. The bridge will be replaced with a new one after being...
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

Firework sparks house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence fire officials said a firework was a catalyst for a house fire in the city Monday night. Crews responded for a call of a fire at a multi-story home on Harvard Avenue just after 10 p.m. Fire officials said they got reports of fireworks...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Coliform Bacteria#Rhode Island#Water Quality#The State#Ri Health Department#Dem
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warwick (RI)

Warwick, Rhode Island, famously known as the “City by the Bay,” offers all-year fun for the neighborhood and tourists. From recreational areas and oceanfront, golf clubs and beacons, innumerable stores, and feasting choices, Warwick has got something for everyone no matter the preference. The city is entertaining, and...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Narragansett fireworks postponed for severe weather conditions

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — The Town of Narragansett has postponed its fireworks scheduled for Saturday, July 2 due to severe weather. The town will now hold them on Friday, July 15 at dusk. The rescheduled fireworks show will begin after a performance by the Rhode Island Philharmonic which starts...
ricentral.com

Longtime pals meet weekly at Ray's Poly-Clean to sip coffee, reminisce

WEST WARWICK — They gather at Ray’s Poly-Clean to sip coffee and tell stories about the good old days. “Who else do we know?” Albert DeSilva said, sitting inside the laundromat with his brother and two longtime friends. “I’m three or four generations away from these youngsters — what would we even talk about?”
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Bristol celebrates 237th annual 4th of July parade

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) – The longest-running 4th of July celebration is back for the 237th annual celebration. The Bristol 4th of July Celebration on Monday stepped off at just after 10:30 a.m., starting at the intersection of Chestnut and Hope St. Parade-goers called the historic celebration the place to...
BRISTOL, RI
ABC6.com

Thousands expected to attend annual Bristol 4th of July Parade

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — For over two centuries Rhode Islanders have gathered for the longest running Independence Day celebration in the nation. On Monday, thousands of people are expected to attend the 237th annual Bristol Fourth of July Parade. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and steps off at...
BRISTOL, RI
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Brown University Is Gobbling Up Providence

Rhode Island taxpayers are paying to subsidize housing projects then bought by Brown University. Many in Rhode Island believe that the number one challenge facing the state is the unaffordability of housing. The median price of a single-family home is now $420,000, far outside the reach of most Rhode Islanders.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

This Fall River Pole Covered in Chewing Gum is Equally Gross and Impressive

Growing up on the SouthCoast, you might have waited in a Fall River line and left your mark on a special telephone pole. This pole on Pearl Street, captured by Trevor Santana, appears to carry hundreds, if not thousands of pieces (who's counting, really?) of chewed gum. I have to admit that at least one of them may be mine from decades ago. I was very young and it was definitely due to peer pressure -- the "everyone else is doing it" mentality that led me to leave my mark.
FALL RIVER, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Two new COVID-19 deaths in Barnstable County, 54 cases reported

According to the state Department of Public Health’s daily report on Thursday, there were 1,915 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, for a total of 1,765,659 since the pandemic began. There were also 140 new probable cases of coronavirus, for a total of 159,043 statewide. The DPH said...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

July 4th festivities, legends of music tribute concert, celebration of Joe Raposo among events coming to Fall River’s Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy