Indianapolis, IN

Indy security company ordered to pay $370K in back wages, damages

By Mary Roberts
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis-based Protection Plus Inc. and employer Raymond Stanley have been ordered to pay more than $185,000 in wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages to the U.S. Department of Labor for distribution to its workers. Overtime wages were owed to 215 security professionals who patrol Indianapolis International Airport’s grounds,...

Zhane Doe
3d ago

Wage theft is the largest form of theft in this country by miles, and the perpetrators never get punished for it. Steal a pizza and get 20 years though.

