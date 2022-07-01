ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newell: Surging crime shows Cantrell and NOPD can’t operate without a plan

By Newell Normand
Just in this past week a lot of horrific incidents took place in the city of New Orleans and throughout the metropolitan area. There have probably been nearly 150 murders in the city this year, which puts New Orleans on pace to become the the murder capital of the America. The latest civic satisfaction survey from the New Orleans Crime Coalition shows historically low approval ratings for Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city’s criminal justice system. And because residents are upset about crime, the majority of them are not against the police. I spoke to New Orleans City Councilman At Large JP Morrell, who told me it could be sometime before crime goes down and police staffing goes up.

I have to imagine that it’s a little offensive that NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says people shouldn’t worry about murders in the city because its a national trend.

If a police chief is telling me that nothing can be done, then we need a new police chief. You and I have had this conversation before. The chief of the NOPD is appointed by the mayor.  As long as that one person is happy, they don't really care.

Safety and security of your family, your business, and your home, is something everybody wants. That's not race sensitive, it's not ethnic sensitive or gender sensitive. That holds true in every public perception survey, right?

We've got a police department that's budgeted for 1400 officers, but has less than  a thousand officers and is running a $25 million a year surplus. The NOPD has the funds, yet the department won’t publicly admit that there is a significant problem with equipment. Officers tell me on a daily basis that they have to drive to the wrecked police car lot to pull a part and repair their squad car on their own so that car can stay on the street.

The fact of the matter is, that every consultant that has examined the NOPD has suggested they have too many districts, yet no one wants to utilize manpower to get away from a decentralized model of policing. When you've gone through the turnover and the attrition rate that this organization has experienced, I think what's lacking is someone with a business mindset of how to operationally run a business. It's not just about knowing policing, it's about knowing business principles.

We've asked the police chief since February to revisit how we do districts and how we deploy officers. He has repeatedly, and vehemently objected to any conversation about redoing districts. Chief Ferguson keeps saying that he has no plan. He's using the 2019 playbook that was used by former NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison. That playbook led to historic lows in crime when Harrison was in charge. To use a sports analogy, just because you have Sean Payton’s playbook does not make you Sean Payton. Ferguson needs to have an actual, public-facing plan with specificity.

The New Orleans Crime Coalition’s  civic satisfaction survey showed the city council actually fared the best among the police chief and the mayor in approval rating

I think the difference between the council, the chief and the mayor is that the council has repeatedly been on the record, acknowledging the problems that exist and taking steps to fix problems. The other two won’t admit there are problems or propose solutions.

Comments / 5

Richard Brown
4d ago

Newell they had a plan they turned the streets over to the criminals this is what happens when your soft on crime

Reply
8
 

