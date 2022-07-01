ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STREAMED: Cardi B Connects With Kanye West & Lil Durk For “Hot Sh-t,” Joey Bada$$ Drops “Where I Belong,” & More

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Cardi B feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk — “Hot Sh-t”

Cardi B kicks July off with a bang with a new collaboration. After teaming up with a slew of artists for tracks like “Shake It,” “No Love,” and “Rumors,” Bard’s back with a new single, “Hot Sh-t.” This time, she brings Kanye West and Lil Durk along for the ride.

First, Cardi fires off at her haters over Tay Keith’s production. “I’m connectеd / I don’t know what’s longer, man, my blocklist or my checklist / I don’t know what’s colder, man, my heart or my necklace / Pretty when I wake up, I’m a bad b-tch at breakfast.”

Adding to this, Durkio takes over for the second verse. “This that block music,” he raps with the intensity he can be known for. “This that drop location, drop a opp music.” After that, Yeezy shows up and follows through with the third verse, which features a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh. “When we lost Virg, I was on the verg / I just hit the Louis store, I had to splurge,” he raps.

Cardi has also been teasing the music video for this collaboration in anticipation for this release. However, the video has not yet dropped. In addition to this track, Bardi has also been hard at work with her other ventures, including a Reebok collection, her “Cardi Tries” series, and her new role as Playboy’s creative director in residence.

Listen to “Hot Sh-t” below.

Joey Bada$$ — “Where I Belong”

Joey Bada$$ announces his return on the new single, “Where I Belong.” “Back on the set like I never left,” he proclaims as the Static Selektah beat begins.

From there, Joey dissects life’s ups and downs while working to stay present in the moment. “Trying to get my thoughts together / I say a prayer everyday, hopin’ it all gets better / I talk to God and now these verses is like open letters,” he rhymes. “I know that nothing really lasts forever / Like the past and future don’t exist, I know it’s now or never.”

Bada$$ shot a gritty music video for the song. The ’90s-inspired visual goes back and forth between a mansion, a skatepark, and the building he grew up in, showcasing his origins, his upbringing, and his life today.

Additionally, Bada$$ is fresh off “The Highs & The Lows,” a collaboration with Chance the Rapper. Now, Joey has his sights set on his anxiously-awaited album, 2000 , which is slated to arrive this year after a delay.

“On the new album 2000, what should be expected is that classic Joey sound,” he recently told VIBE . “That authentic Joey. Everything that you want out of Joey Bada$$, you’re going to get from this project right here. I’m excited for this.”

Listen to “Where I Belong” and watch the visual below.

Gucci Mane feat. Lil Baby — “All Dz Chainz”

Big Guwop and Lil Baby join forces on their new collaboration, “All Dz Chainz.” The heavy-hitter duet was produced by Wheezy and Juke Wong and it features powerful lyrics about recent news.

“R.I.P. to Trouble and free Thugger and free Gunna too,” Guwop raps in his verse. “The D.A. bring up lyrics in the court, may not be even true / They try to pin some shit next to your name that you ain’t even do.”

Following Gucci’s verse, Baby speaks on the code in his verse. “I’m the typе to turn up the bros,” he explains. “I wouldn’t give a damn they offеred life, you better not break the code / Knowin’ bruh ain’t sweet, you tryna speak, so they had wiped your nose.”

The duo teamed up for the song’s music video as well. “They sayin’ I do too much ‘cause I got all these chains on,” Baby raps in front of flashing lights. Said chains are accompanied by Ferraris, rings, and more in the clip, which was directed by Keemotion. Listen to “All Dz Chainz” and watch the visual below.

City Girls & Usher — “Good Love”

Usher and the City Girls take fans to the skate rink with their newest single, “Good Love.” It’s a fun collaboration that matches Ur-sher up with Caresha and Jatavia for a hip-hop and R&B connection.

“You say that you want good love and girl I can give it to you,” Mr. Raymond sings on the track. “Wanna lay you down, make you fall in love, all the freaky things that I can do.”

Similarly, Miami has some fun with her verse. “Sit me centerstage and watch me do my thang, like don’t stop, get it, get it / Ooh, ooh, hit it, hit it,” she raps with a smile in the music video. Shortly after that, JT adds: “Hands on your knees, hands on your knees!”

Indeed, the song’s music video brings all of this to life. It’s all about a day at the roller rink, complete with classic cars, drinks, and, as you might imagine based on the lyrics, plenty of dancing from Usher and the City Girls. Listen to “Good Love” and watch the DAPS-directed visual below.

Calvin Harris feat. 21 Savage — “New Money”

Calvin Harris continues the swim towards Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 with a new single release. To build anticipation, the famed DJ teams up with 21 Savage for their new collaboration, “New Money.”

In short, 21 delivers with his signature flow over Harris’ unmistakable production. For instance, he raps: “Diamonds on my neck…Treat me like a king, no disrespect / Show you how to ball, meet me at the mall.” The title comes in when he adds: “I got new money, it ain’t even out yet.”

Additionally, Harris is currently prepping the release of his highly-anticipated forthcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 . The project is scheduled to arrive August 5 with special appearances by Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Chlöe, Normani, Offset, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Listen to “New Money” below.

